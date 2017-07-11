Red Wings Close Out 2017 Development Camp

TRAVERSE CITY – The Detroit Red Wings hopefuls completed their fifth day at Centre Ice Area on Tuesday, marking the end of the 2017 Development Camp.

Throughout the week, 45 players ranging from draftees and camp invites to free agents hit the ice to gain exposure, experience and skills. The camp was run by first-year player development director, Shawn Horcoff who was pleased with how everything turned out.

"I knew what I wanted to get done in terms of the education process, and the on-ice component. The coaches were great in terms of that. I think each day we had a different focus, from what I find to be the common things in most young players need to improve on,” Horcoff said. “So, a lot of information was given to them, and I think they retained it.”

Some notable players were in attendance, such as Red Wings 2017 first-round draft pick Michael Rasmussen. The 6-foot-6 center participated in drills, but did not play in the camp’s only scrimmage as a precautionary measure. Rasmussen fractured his wrist in late February playing in the WHL.

Rasmussen, a Vancouver native, enjoyed his first experience as a Red Wing.

“Putting on that sweater for the first time, even though its practice or whatever, it’s pretty amazing,” the ninth overall pick said. “Practice was awesome, there were some good players out there and obviously the coaches know what they’re doing.”

Givani Smith, a second-round pick from 2016 who attended the camp for the second time also enjoyed his time at the rink.

“I like it. I felt coming in really confident, seeing all the guys again, seeing the coaches, and the equipment staff, all the staff,” Smith said. “At camps like these, its attention to detail.”

According to Horcoff, the camp had a number of positives.

“The feedback was good. Their effort was excellent, and I was really happy with kind of the pace that they had in their game. It went great."

The development camp has been taking place at Centre Ice Arena since 1997. The NHL prospect tournament and the Red Wings’ main camp will take place there in September.