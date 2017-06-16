Coleman Falls to Ottawa Lake Whiteford in D4 Semis

EAST LANSING – A dream season for the Coleman softball program ended in the MHSAA Division 4 state semifinals on Friday.

Appearing in its first semifinal since winning the 2005 Division 4 state title, the fifth-ranked Comets dropped a 6-1 contest to No. 8 Ottawa Lake Whiteford.

The Bobcats jumped on Coleman ace Faith Barden early as Erin Manley connected on a three-run home run to right field in the top of the first.

Coleman got a run back in second on Brianna Townsend’s single to the short stop, scoring Autumn Tubbs.

Whiteford would tack another insurance run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Manley led all batters by going 2-for-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Autumn Tubbs had two of Coleman’s three hits.

Barden allowed five earned runs on seven hits while striking out four in 6 1/3 innings of work in the circle.

The Comets graduate just one senior in catcher Liz Dana while returning three rising seniors and five rising juniors.

Coleman ends its season at 35-7.Ottawa Lake Whiteford will face No. 1 Inland Lakes for the state championship at 3 p.m. on Saturday.