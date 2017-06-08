Fields Leads Beach Bums to Series Win over Grizzlies

TRAVERSE CITY – Arby Fields drove in four runs and the Traverse City Beach Bums earned a series win over the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday at Wuerfel Park with a 6-4 victory.

After 2 1/2 innings of scoreless ball, Fields opening the scoring in the bottom of the third with a three-run home run, scoring Jeff DeBlieux and Ryan Garvey.

With the game tied at 3-3 in the fifth, Fields again pulled through, this time with a ground rule double, which sent Lucas Hunter home for the go-ahead run. Fields and DeBlieux would score later in the inning on an Alexis Rivera two-run single to left field.

Fields tallied two of Traverse City’s five hits on the night, as hits were at a premium, with Gateway mustering just four at the plate while striking out eight times.

Augie Gallardo allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win.

Jacob Lanning earned the save, walking one while not allowing a hit in the final frame.

The Beach Bums (12-12) open a three-game series against the Evansville Otters Saturday evening. First pitch from Wuerfel Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.