MHSAA Northern Michigan Baseball District Schedule

The MHSAA baseball postseason is set to being on Tuesday, May 30, with pre-district games. Most district semifinals and championship games will be contended on Saturday, June 3.

Below is a listing of northern Michigan districts.

Division 1

District 1 at Alpena

Saturday, June 3

G1: Traverse City Central vs. Traverse City West, 11 a.m.

G2: Marquette at Alpena, 1 p.m.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 3 p.m.

District 2 at Bay City Central

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Bay City Western at Bay City Central, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Midland Dow, 10 a.m.

G3: Midland vs. Mt. Pleasant, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

Division 2

District 33 at Cheboygan

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Petoskey vs. Escanaba, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Sault Ste. Marie, 10 a.m.

G3: Kingsford at Cheboygan, 12:30 p.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2:30 p.m.

District 34 at Kalkaska

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Gaylord at Kalkaska, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: Cadillac vs. Ogemaw Heights, 10 a.m.

G3: G1 winner vs. Gladwin, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 35 at Chippewa Hills

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Ludington at Chippewa Hills, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Big Rapids, 10 a.m.

G3: Fremont vs. Whitehall, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 36 at Cedar Springs

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Muskegon Oakridge at Cedar Springs, 5 p.m.

G2: Muskegon Orchard View at Sparta, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G3: G2 winner vs. Tri-County, 10 a.m.

G4: G1 winner vs. Grant, noon

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

District 40 at Portland

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Ionia at Portland, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Belding, 10 a.m.

G3: Alma vs. Central Montcalm, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

Division 3

District 66 at Charlevoix

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Boyne City vs. Harbor Springs, 3 p.m.

G2: Mancelona at Charlevoix, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G3: G1 winner vs Newberry, 10 a.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. Elk Rapids, noon

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

District 67 at Manton

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Houghton Lake at Manton, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Lake City, 10 a.m.

G3: Roscommon vs. Grayling, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 68 at Traverse City St. Francis

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Benzie Central vs. Manistee, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Traverse City Christian, 10 a.m.

G3: Kingsley at Traverse City St. Francis, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2:30 p.m.

District 69 at Mason County Central

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Pine River vs. Hart, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner at Mason County Central, 9:30 a.m.

G3: McBain vs. Reed City, 11:30 a.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 1:30 p.m.

District 70 at North Muskegon

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Shelby at Ravenna, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Montague, 10 a.m.

G3: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian at North Muskegon, 12:30 p.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2:30 p.m.

District 71 at Newaygo

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Lakeview vs. Kent City, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: Morley Stanwood vs. White Cloud, 10 a.m.

G3: G1 winner at Newaygo, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 94 at St. Louis

Saturday, June 3

G1: Ithaca at St. Louis, 10 a.m.

G2: Shepherd vs. Carson City-Crystal, noon

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 2 p.m.

Division 95 at Sanford Meridian

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Farwell at Harrison, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Beaverton, 10 a.m.

G3: Clare at Sanford Meridian, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

Division 4

District 99 at Pickford

Friday, June 2

G1: Rudyard at Pickford, 11 a.m.

G2: Brimley vs. St. Ignace, 1:15 p.m.

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 3:30 p.m.

District 100 at Pellston

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Burt Lake NMC at Pellston, 3 p.m.

G2: Inland Lakes vs. Alanson, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G3: G1 winner vs. Harbor Light, 10 a.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. Wolverine, noon

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2:30 p.m.

District 101 at Alcona

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Hale vs. Mio, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: Whittemore-Prescott at Alcona, 10 a.m.

G3: G1 winner vs. Au Gres-Sims, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 102 at Hillman

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Posen, 4 p.m.

G2: Atlanta at Hillman, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G3: G1 winner vs. Rogers City, 10 a.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. Onaway, noon

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.

District 103 at Ellsworth

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 10 a.m.

G3: East Jordan vs. Central Lake, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 104 at Suttons Bay

Saturday, June 3

G1: Bellaire vs. St. Mary Lake Leelanau, 10 a.m.

G2: Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, noon

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 105 at Forest Area

Saturday, June 3

G1: Mesick at Forest Area, 10 a.m.

G2: Buckley vs. Frankfort, noon

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 106 at Mason County Eastern

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Onekama vs. Pentwater, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

G2: G1 winner vs. Brethren, 10 a.m.

G3: Manistee Catholic Central at Mason County Eastern, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2:30 p.m.

District 107 at Holton

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Hesperia vs. Muskegon Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Walkerville, 10 a.m.

G3: Baldwin at Holton, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 108 at Evart

Saturday, June 3

G1: Marion at Evart, 10 a.m.

G2: Beal City vs. Big Rapids Crossroads, noon

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 2 p.m.

District 109 at Merrill

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart at Merrill, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G2: G1 winner vs. Breckenridge, 10 a.m.

G2: Coleman vs. Saginaw Nouvel, noon

G4: G2 winner vs. G3 winner, 2 p.m.

District 110 at Fulton

Tuesday, May 30

G1: Montabella at Fulton, 2 p.m.

G2: Ashley vs. Wyoming Potter’s House, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

G3: G1 winner vs. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian, 10 a.m.

G4: G2 winner vs. Vestaburg, noon

G5: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 2 p.m.