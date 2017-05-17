Seven Northern Michigan Teams Appear in Latest MHSBCA Poll

The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its seven state poll of the 2017 season.
Seven northern Michigan programs are receiving recognition.
Division 1
1. Saline
2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett
3. Birmingham Groves
4. Sterling Heights Stevenson
5. Birmingham Brother Rice
6. Jenison
7. Canton
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Grand Ledge
10. Livonia Stevenson
11. Brighton
12. Grosse Pointe North
13. Midland
14. Bay City Western
15. Woodhaven
16. Battle Creek Lakeview
17. Port Huron Northern
18. Utica Eisenhower
19. Saginaw Heritage
20. Northville
Division 2
1. Detroit Country Day
2. Holland Christian
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Chelsea
5. DeWitt
6. Stevensville-Lakeshore
7. Linden
8. Vicksburg
9. Edwardsburg
10. Fowlerville
11. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
Division 3
1. Traverse City St. Francis
2. Taylor Prep
3. Clare
4. Pine River
5. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
6. Blissfield
7. Schoolcraft
8. Homer
9. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian
10. River Gabriel Richard
11. New Lothrop
12. Beaverton
13. Grand Rapids West Catholic
14. Bronson
Division 4
1. Frankfort
2. Portland St. Patrick
3. Muskegon Catholic Central
4. Kalamazoo Hackett
5. Centreville
6. Fowler
7. Glen Lake
8. Unionville-Sebewaing
9. Saginaw Nouvel
10. Gaylord St. Mary
11. Deckerville
12. Norway
