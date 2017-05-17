Skip to Main
Seven Northern Michigan Teams Appear in Latest MHSBCA Poll

Joe Buczek
05/17/2017 2:57 PM EDT
The Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association has released its seven state poll of the 2017 season.

Seven northern Michigan programs are receiving recognition.

Division 1

1. Saline

2. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett

3. Birmingham Groves

4. Sterling Heights Stevenson

5. Birmingham Brother Rice

6. Jenison

7. Canton

8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

9. Grand Ledge

10. Livonia Stevenson

11. Brighton

12. Grosse Pointe North

13. Midland

14. Bay City Western

15. Woodhaven

16. Battle Creek Lakeview

17. Port Huron Northern

18. Utica Eisenhower

19. Saginaw Heritage

20. Northville

Division 2

1. Detroit Country Day

2. Holland Christian

3. Grand Rapids Christian

4. Chelsea

5. DeWitt

6. Stevensville-Lakeshore

7. Linden

8. Vicksburg

9. Edwardsburg

10. Fowlerville

11. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

Division 3

1. Traverse City St. Francis

2. Taylor Prep

3. Clare

4. Pine River

5. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

6. Blissfield

7. Schoolcraft

8. Homer   

9. Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian

10. River Gabriel Richard

11. New Lothrop

12. Beaverton

13. Grand Rapids West Catholic

14. Bronson

Division 4

1. Frankfort

2. Portland St. Patrick

3. Muskegon Catholic Central

4. Kalamazoo Hackett

5. Centreville

6. Fowler

7. Glen Lake

8. Unionville-Sebewaing

9. Saginaw Nouvel

10. Gaylord St. Mary

11. Deckerville

12. Norway

