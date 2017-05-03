Northern Michigan Trio Ranked in Latest State Poll

The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its third girls soccer poll of the 2017 season.
Roscommon makes its first appearance in the Division 3 poll, while Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs are ranked in Division 4 for the third straight week.
Division 1
1. Grand Rapids Forrest Hills Central
2. Rochester Stoney Creek
3. Utica Eisenhower
4. Canton
5. Brighton
6. Grand Blanc
7. Livonia Stevenson
8. Bloomfield Hills
9. Muskegon Mona Shores
10. Plymouth
11. Utica Ford
12. Saline
13. Rochester Adams
14. Plymouth Salem
15. Novi
16. Okemos
17. Walled Lake Northern
18. Anchor Bay
19. Portage Central
20. Troy
Division 2
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
4. Trenton
5. Richland Gull Lake
6. Dexter
7. Linden
8. Lowell
9. Warren Regina
10. Stevensville Lakeshore
11. St. Johns
12. Middleville-Thornapple Kellogg
13. DeWitt
14. Allegan
15. Swartz Creek
16. Farmington
17. Detroit County Day
18. Haslett
19. Grand Rapids Northview
20. Livonia Ladywood
Division 3
1. Flint Powers
2. Hudsonville Unity Christian
3. Freeland
4. Grand Rapids South Christian
5. Grosse Ile
6. Williamston
7. Birch Run
8. Macomb Lutheran North
9. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard
10. Frankenmuth
11. Otsego
12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
13. Hemlock
14. Paw Paw
15. Lansing Catholic Central
16. Marine City
17. Richmond
18. Essexville-Garber
19. Almont
20. Roscommon
Division 4
1. Lansing Christian
2. Lutheran Northwest
3. Elk Rapids
4. Muskegon West Michigan Christian
5. Saginaw Nouvel
6. Royal Oak Shrine
7. Harbor Springs
8. Jackson Lumen Christi
9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley
10. Kalamazoo Christian
11. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian
12. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
13. Kalamazoo Hackett
14. Ann Arbor Greenhills
15. Grandville Calvin Christian
16. Plymouth Christian
18. Muskegon Catholic Central
