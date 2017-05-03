Northern Michigan Trio Ranked in Latest State Poll

The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association has released its third girls soccer poll of the 2017 season.

Roscommon makes its first appearance in the Division 3 poll, while Elk Rapids and Harbor Springs are ranked in Division 4 for the third straight week.

Division 1

1. Grand Rapids Forrest Hills Central

2. Rochester Stoney Creek

3. Utica Eisenhower

4. Canton

5. Brighton

6. Grand Blanc

7. Livonia Stevenson

8. Bloomfield Hills

9. Muskegon Mona Shores

10. Plymouth

11. Utica Ford

12. Saline

13. Rochester Adams

14. Plymouth Salem

15. Novi

16. Okemos

17. Walled Lake Northern

18. Anchor Bay

19. Portage Central

20. Troy

Division 2

1. Bloomfield Hills Marian

2. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

3. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

4. Trenton

5. Richland Gull Lake

6. Dexter

7. Linden

8. Lowell

9. Warren Regina

10. Stevensville Lakeshore

11. St. Johns

12. Middleville-Thornapple Kellogg

13. DeWitt

14. Allegan

15. Swartz Creek

16. Farmington

17. Detroit County Day

18. Haslett

19. Grand Rapids Northview

20. Livonia Ladywood

Division 3

1. Flint Powers

2. Hudsonville Unity Christian

3. Freeland

4. Grand Rapids South Christian

5. Grosse Ile

6. Williamston

7. Birch Run

8. Macomb Lutheran North

9. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard

10. Frankenmuth

11. Otsego

12. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

13. Hemlock

14. Paw Paw

15. Lansing Catholic Central

16. Marine City

17. Richmond

18. Essexville-Garber

19. Almont

20. Roscommon

Division 4

1. Lansing Christian

2. Lutheran Northwest

3. Elk Rapids

4. Muskegon West Michigan Christian

5. Saginaw Nouvel

6. Royal Oak Shrine

7. Harbor Springs

8. Jackson Lumen Christi

9. Madison Heights Bishop Foley

10. Kalamazoo Christian

11. Sterling Heights Parkway Christian

12. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

13. Kalamazoo Hackett

14. Ann Arbor Greenhills

15. Grandville Calvin Christian

16. Plymouth Christian

17. Grandville Calvin Christian

18. Muskegon Catholic Central