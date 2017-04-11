McBain’s Thompson Wrapping Up Ferris State Career

BIG RAPIDS – Five years into Tony Annese’s tenure as head coach of the Ferris State football, the first Bulldogs Annese recruited and that put Ferris State on the map nationally at the NCAA Division II level, are set to graduate this spring.

One of those graduating is McBain native and offensive lineman Hunter Thompson.

While Thompson admits his football playing days are over, he’s looking forward to staying involved in the game and is thankful for what the game has given him.

"Football, first of all, has given me my best friends,” Thompson said. “You know, it’s hard work… sticking around for five years, winter conditioning and spring ball. It’s not fun, but you know, it’s something that you can get through, and in the end it’s definitely worth it. That’s one of the reasons why I went into teaching, definitely. I like helping, especially being a high school coach, you know, changing high school kids’ lives, you know, and giving them someone to look up to."

Thompson will graduate this spring with a math teaching degree and plans to remain close to home, student teaching and coaching.