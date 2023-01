EAST LANSING – The Ludington boys basketball team defeated River Rouge on Friday on a last-second three pointer by Joshua Laman to win, 51-50, in overtime.

The Orioles trailed by two with time winding down when Laman got the ball in the corner and put up a shot just as the clock hit 0:00.

Ludington advances to face New Haven in the Class B Final on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.