MHSAA Ski Regional Listings

Joe Buczek
02/09/2017 2:0 PM EST
The Michigan High School Athletic Association ski postseason begins this week with regional competition. 

Listed below are regionals featuring local programs. 

MHSAA 2017 Ski Regionals

Division 1

Region 1 at Traverse City Central – Schuss Mountain

Monday, Feb. 13

Grand Haven

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Marquette

Portage Central

Rockford

Saginaw Heritage

Traverse City Central

Traverse City West

Division 2

Region 4 at Petoskey – Nubs Nob

Monday, Feb. 13

Boyne City

Charlevoix

Elk Rapids-Traverse City St. Francis

Gaylord

Grayling

Harbor Springs

Houghton

Ironwood

Glen Lake

Norway

Petoskey

Region 5 at Grand Rapids Christian – Cannonsburg

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Benzie Central

Cadillac

Caledonia

East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Christian

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Grand Rapids Northview

Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic

Mattawan

Onekama

Region 6

Monday, Feb. 13 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood – Pine Nob

Detroit Country Day

Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood

Brighton-Charyl Stockwell Prep Academy

Clare

Harrison

Flint Powers Catholic

Milford

Mt. Pleasant

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Walled Lake Western

Wixom-St. Catherine of Siena Academy 

