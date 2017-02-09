MHSAA Ski Regional Listings

The Michigan High School Athletic Association ski postseason begins this week with regional competition.
Listed below are regionals featuring local programs.
MHSAA 2017 Ski Regionals
Division 1
Region 1 at Traverse City Central – Schuss Mountain
Monday, Feb. 13
Grand Haven
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Marquette
Portage Central
Rockford
Saginaw Heritage
Traverse City Central
Traverse City West
Division 2
Region 4 at Petoskey – Nubs Nob
Monday, Feb. 13
Boyne City
Charlevoix
Elk Rapids-Traverse City St. Francis
Gaylord
Grayling
Harbor Springs
Houghton
Ironwood
Glen Lake
Norway
Petoskey
Region 5 at Grand Rapids Christian – Cannonsburg
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Benzie Central
Cadillac
Caledonia
East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Christian
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
Grand Rapids Northview
Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic
Mattawan
Onekama
Region 6
Monday, Feb. 13 at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood – Pine Nob
Detroit Country Day
Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
Brighton-Charyl Stockwell Prep Academy
Clare
Harrison
Flint Powers Catholic
Milford
Mt. Pleasant
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
Walled Lake Western
Wixom-St. Catherine of Siena Academy
