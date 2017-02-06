Three Area Athletes Win MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Awards

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced the Class C and D student-athletes who have won a scholarship through its Scholar-Athlete Award program.

Mason County Central’s Jacob Shoop, Pentwater’s Grace Alvesteffer and Central Lake’s Elijah Newton are three of the 10 athletes from Class C and D schools from across the state to be recognized.

Presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, 32 individuals from Class A-D schools will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Scholarships are awarded to 12 student-athletes from Class A, eight from Class B, six from Class C and four from Class D.

A three-sport athlete at Mason County Central, Shoop has participated on the school’s cross country, track and field and wrestling teams all four years and plans to attend Grand View (Iowa) University.

Alvesteffer has played on variety of teams at Pentwater, participating on the school’s volleyball, basketball and track and field programs while also cheerleading this winter. She will attend West Shore Community College in the fall.

Central Lake’s Newton has spent three seasons on the school’s varsity football, boys basketball and baseball teams and will head to Michigan Tech upon graduation.

To be eligible for the scholarship, student-athletes must have a grade point average of 3.50 and have previously won a varsity letter in at least one sport that has an MHSAA sponsored postseason tournament. Scholarship recipients will be announced in February, with winners being recognized during halftime of the Class C boys basketball final on March 25.