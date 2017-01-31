Skip to Main
Nine Northern Michigan Programs Ranked in Latest Poll

Joe Buczek
01/31/2017 6:32 AM EST
The Associated Press has released its latest Michigan high school girls basketball rankings, with nine area programs making the list.

Local programs are listed in bold.

Class A

School                                                 Record            Total Points

1. Saginaw Heritage (3)                          (13-0)                72     

2. Detroit King (1)                                  (13-1)                71     

3. Warren Cousino (1)                            (12-2)                67     

4. Midland Dow                                     (10-2)                57     

5. Port Huron Northern                           (13-2)                51     

6. DeWitt                                              (13-1)                42     

(tie)East Lansing                                   (12-1)                42     

8. Clarkston                                          (12-2)                35     

(tie)Southfield A & T                              (9-3)                  35     

10. Muskegon Mona Shores                   (11-3)                28    

Others receiving votes: Hartland (11-1) 20, Marquette (12-1) 18, East Kentwood (12-2)17, Northville (11-1)13.

Class B

School                                                 Record            Total Points

1. Detroit Country Day (4)                      (11-0)                74     

2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (1)                      (14-0)                69     

3. Williamston                                       (12-1)                65     

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central            (13-1)                62     

5. Freeland                                            (11-0)                53     

6. Marshall                                            (11-2)                50     

7. Kalkaska                                           (8-0)                 42     

8. Ida                                                    (11-1)                37     

9. Bay City John Glenn                          (9-3)                  36     

10. Hamilton                                          (12-1)                34    

Others receiving votes: Holland Christian (11-2) 15, Marine City (13-1).

Class C

School                                                 Record             Total Points

1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (4)            (11-0)                 73     

2. Sandusky (1)                                     (12-0)                70     

3. Reese                                               (12-1)                53     

4. Centreville                                         (12-1)                51     

5. Traverse City St. Francis                  (9-1)                  50     

6. Laingsburg                                        (11-1)                 48     

7. Flint Hamady                                     (9-2)                 40     

8. Pewamo-Westphalia                          (10-2)                36      

9. Munising                                           (12-0)                27     

10. Norway                                           (12-0)                23    

Others receiving votes: Hemlock (11-2) 22, Burton Bendle (12-1) 20, St. Ignace (9-2) 18, Byron (10-1) 13, Bath (8-2) 13.

Class D

School                                                 Record             Total Points

1. Pittsford (4)                                       (14-0)                60     

2. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart                (12-0)                56     

3. Hillman                                            (11-1)                50     

4. Waterford Our Lady                           (9-3)                  43     

5. Cedarville                                         (9-2)                 36     

6. Gaylord St. Mary                              (11-1)                32     

7. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran             (11-2)                 29     

8. Baraga                                              (10-2)                26     

(tie) Bellaire                                          (9-2)                 26      

10. Crystal Falls Forest Park                  (10-2)                18     

(tie)Portland St. Patrick                          (10-3)                18    

Others receiving votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (10-2) 15, Pickford (11-3) 12.

