Nine Northern Michigan Programs Ranked in Latest Poll

The Associated Press has released its latest Michigan high school girls basketball rankings, with nine area programs making the list.
Local programs are listed in bold.
Class A
School Record Total Points
1. Saginaw Heritage (3) (13-0) 72
2. Detroit King (1) (13-1) 71
3. Warren Cousino (1) (12-2) 67
4. Midland Dow (10-2) 57
5. Port Huron Northern (13-2) 51
6. DeWitt (13-1) 42
(tie)East Lansing (12-1) 42
8. Clarkston (12-2) 35
(tie)Southfield A & T (9-3) 35
10. Muskegon Mona Shores (11-3) 28
Others receiving votes: Hartland (11-1) 20, Marquette (12-1) 18, East Kentwood (12-2)17, Northville (11-1)13.
Class B
School Record Total Points
1. Detroit Country Day (4) (11-0) 74
2. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (1) (14-0) 69
3. Williamston (12-1) 65
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-1) 62
5. Freeland (11-0) 53
6. Marshall (11-2) 50
7. Kalkaska (8-0) 42
8. Ida (11-1) 37
9. Bay City John Glenn (9-3) 36
10. Hamilton (12-1) 34
Others receiving votes: Holland Christian (11-2) 15, Marine City (13-1).
Class C
School Record Total Points
1. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE (4) (11-0) 73
2. Sandusky (1) (12-0) 70
3. Reese (12-1) 53
4. Centreville (12-1) 51
5. Traverse City St. Francis (9-1) 50
6. Laingsburg (11-1) 48
7. Flint Hamady (9-2) 40
8. Pewamo-Westphalia (10-2) 36
9. Munising (12-0) 27
10. Norway (12-0) 23
Others receiving votes: Hemlock (11-2) 22, Burton Bendle (12-1) 20, St. Ignace (9-2) 18, Byron (10-1) 13, Bath (8-2) 13.
Class D
School Record Total Points
1. Pittsford (4) (14-0) 60
2. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (12-0) 56
3. Hillman (11-1) 50
4. Waterford Our Lady (9-3) 43
5. Cedarville (9-2) 36
6. Gaylord St. Mary (11-1) 32
7. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (11-2) 29
8. Baraga (10-2) 26
(tie) Bellaire (9-2) 26
10. Crystal Falls Forest Park (10-2) 18
(tie)Portland St. Patrick (10-3) 18
Others receiving votes: Novi Franklin Road Christian (10-2) 15, Pickford (11-3) 12.
