Sault Ste. Marie Ranked Fifth in Latest State Rankings

Joe Buczek
11/29/2016 3:47 PM EST

12567784_G.jpg (Joe Buczek)

The Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association released its first state rankings of the 2016-17 season this week.

At 3-0, Sault Ste. Marie checks in at fifth in the Division 3 poll.

Division 1

  1. Brighton
  2. U-D Jesuit
  3. Detroit Catholic Central
  4. Grandville
  5. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
  6. Lake Orion
  7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
  8. Rochester United
  9. Howell
  10. Northville

Division 2

  1. Hartland
  2. Livonia Stevenson
  3. Birmingham Brother Rice
  4. Grosse Pointe South
  5. Trenton
  6. Novi
  7. Livonia Churchill
  8. Forest Hills Northern-Eastern
  9. Plymouth
  10. Marquette

Division 3

  1. Flint Powers Catholic
  2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
  3. Warren DeLaSalle
  4. Hancock
  5. Sault Ste. Marie
  6. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
  7. Calumet
  8. Chelsea
  9. Allen Park
  10. East Grand Rapids
12567784_G.jpg 12567784_G.jpg (Joe Buczek)

