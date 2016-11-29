Sault Ste. Marie Ranked Fifth in Latest State Rankings

The Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association released its first state rankings of the 2016-17 season this week.

At 3-0, Sault Ste. Marie checks in at fifth in the Division 3 poll.

Division 1

Brighton U-D Jesuit Detroit Catholic Central Grandville Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Lake Orion Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Rochester United Howell Northville

Division 2

Hartland Livonia Stevenson Birmingham Brother Rice Grosse Pointe South Trenton Novi Livonia Churchill Forest Hills Northern-Eastern Plymouth Marquette

Division 3