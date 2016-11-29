Sault Ste. Marie Ranked Fifth in Latest State Rankings

The Michigan High School Hockey Coaches Association released its first state rankings of the 2016-17 season this week.
At 3-0, Sault Ste. Marie checks in at fifth in the Division 3 poll.
Division 1
- Brighton
- U-D Jesuit
- Detroit Catholic Central
- Grandville
- Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood
- Lake Orion
- Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
- Rochester United
- Howell
- Northville
Division 2
- Hartland
- Livonia Stevenson
- Birmingham Brother Rice
- Grosse Pointe South
- Trenton
- Novi
- Livonia Churchill
- Forest Hills Northern-Eastern
- Plymouth
- Marquette
Division 3
- Flint Powers Catholic
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Warren DeLaSalle
- Hancock
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
- Calumet
- Chelsea
- Allen Park
- East Grand Rapids
