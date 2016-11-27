Ferris State Ready for First Quarterfinal Under Annese

Ferris State football defeated Colorado Mines on Saturday, advancing to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1995.

For the Bulldogs, it also represents their first time making it to the quarterfinals under head coach Tony Annese, a big step for the program.

“When you’re in your fifth year and you’re in the elite eight, you know, I think a lot of people would say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty extraordinary,’” Ferris State coach Tony Annese said. “For me, you know, it’s all about a different year. We’ve fought hard.”

Ferris State will play rival Grand Valley State, who won the matchup earlier this season, 35-23. While it is exciting for the players to play against their rival, they’re also looking at it like another playoff game.

“In my mind, it’s round three. Round three in the playoffs, which we’ve never been,” Ferris State senior Shakur Sanders said. “So we’ve got to execute and prepare like we did this week and round one. So to me, we’re facing ourselves. We’ve got to go out there and play and execute every play.”

Ferris State will travel to Grand Valley State on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.