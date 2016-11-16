Cadillac Returns to Battle Creek

CADILLAC – On the heels of its 10th regional championship in 11 years, the seventh-ranked Cadillac volleyball program is making its return to the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.

The Vikings will face Lake Odessa Lakewood in a Class B state semifinal Thursday evening at Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. A win for Cadillac would give the Vikings their first berth into a state title match in program history.

After completing an undefeated Big North Conference season, Cadillac has rolled through the postseason, topping Ludington, Benzie Central, Big Rapids, Gladwin and Kingsley in straight sets before edging Corunna and Miss Volleyball winner Meredith Norris in four sets in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

"Obviously, when you get to this point everybody is good and you have to play your game,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “Even though they have Miss Volleyball on their team, I still stressed to my team, do what got us this far, do what has been getting us what we need, what we do, and concentrate on our side of the net and in game four we did that."

Cadillac will face a top-ranked Viking squad that finished runner-up to North Branch in 2014 and won a Class B title in 2012.

Thursday’s semifinal is slated for a 7:15 p.m. start.