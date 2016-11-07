Cadillac’s Ali Finch Named Miss Volleyball Finalist

CADILLAC – As the high school volleyball season continues to wind down, only one northern Michigan senior athlete is being recognized as a Miss Volleyball finalist.

Ali Finch is one of nine finalists for the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association’s Miss Volleyball award, which is awarded annually to the state’s top senior.

"I wasn’t really notified or anything, but my Dad found the article from the (Detroit) Free Press online, and he woke me up one morning and showed me that my name was on it,” Finch said. “That was a huge surprise, and I feel really honored to be recognized as one of the top seniors in the state. They (teammates) were all really happy. They congratulated me, and I mean, I wouldn’t have even gotten there without any of them, or my coaches, so it all just means a lot."

A three-year varsity member and the team’s starting setter, the 2015 Class B All-State second team and All-Region selection has Cadillac rolling this fall, leading the seventh-ranked Vikings to an undefeated Big North Conference season and their 11th consecutive district championship.

A member of the National Honor Society, Finch is set to graduate early and begin her collegiate career at Ball State (Ind.) in January.

Finch and the Vikings continue their postseason swing Tuesday, taking on Gladwin in a regional semifinal at Big Rapids.