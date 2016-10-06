Ferris State Falls to Western Michigan

BIG RAPIDS – Behind a pair of third-period goals, Western Michigan pulled off a 5-3 non-conference win over Ferris State on Thursday at Ewigleben Ice Arena, as the Bulldogs dropped their third straight game to open the season.

With the game tied at 3-3 after two periods, WMU’s Lawton Courtnall netted the game-winner midway through the third, with Sheldon Dries adding an insurance goal with under three minutes remaining in regulation.

Ryan Lowney, Mitch Maloney and Jared VanWormer tallied goals for Ferris State, with Craig Pefley assisting on a pair.

Darren Smith stopped 37 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Ferris State raised its 2015-2016 WCHA Tournament banner prior to Thursday’s game.

The two teams meet again Friday in Kalamazoo.