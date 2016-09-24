Ashland Spoils Ferris State’s Homecoming Game, 39-31

Ferris State led Ashland, 31-17, at halftime, but the Eagles shut out FSU in the second half to spoil the Bulldogs’ homecoming, 39-31, on Saturday in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup.

Ferris State trailed 14-3 in the first quarter, but Jahaan Brown and Robert Thomas III each recorded rushing touchdowns to pull the Bulldogs back on top before the end of the quarter.

They continued to add on in the second quarter with touchdown runs by Jajuan Pollock and Trevor Bermingham, giving the Bulldogs a 31-17 lead heading to halftime.

Ferris State gave up 16 points in the first quarter, ultimately resulting in its first loss of the season. Ashland improves to 4-0 with the win. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 of Division II football entering Saturday.