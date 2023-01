MANISTEE – Forest Area earned its fourth straight victory with a 28-0 shutout win over Manistee Catholic Central in our “MISportsNow Fans’ Choice Game of the Week” on Friday.

The four-game win streak is Forest Area’s first since the 2010 season.

Forest Area (4-1, 3-0) led 8-0 after the first quarter.

The Warriors returns home to host Grand Traverse Academy next Friday, while Manistee CC (1-4, 0-4) visits Big Rapids Crossroads.