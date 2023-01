TRAVERSE CITY – Boyne City snapped a two-game skid via a 1-0 shutout win over Traverse City Christian on Tuesday.

Scoreless after the first half, Boyne City’s Josiah Fleming found Dave Seaver for the game-winning goal with under seven minutes remaining regulation.

Ian Meier made 12 saves in net for the Ramblers (7-4-1, 1-3 LMC).

Boyne City returns to the pitch Thursday, hosting Kalkaska, while TC Christian (6-6) welcomes in Ludington.