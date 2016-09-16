Lightning Postpones Several Area Games

KALKASKA – In search of its first 4-0 start since going undefeated in 1981, Kalkaska raced out to a 20-7 halftime lead over Elk Rapids on Friday before the game was postponed due to weather.

The two teams will resume their NMFL Legends contest Saturday at 11 a.m.

Division 7 ninth-ranked McBain trails Pine River 14-7 at halftime in a first-place matchup in the Highland Conference. That game will be concluded Saturday at 10 a.m.

Reed City also leads Grant 22-7 in the third quarter. That CSAA Gold matchup will be concluded Saturday at 1 p.m.