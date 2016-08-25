Cadillac Dominates Big Rapids in Season Opener

BIG RAPIDS – The Cadillac football team avenged its three-point overtime loss to Big Rapids a year ago with a 40-6 win Thursday.

The win marked the second in three years for the Vikings (1-0) over the Cardinals.

Cadillac dominated the opening half, leading 40-0 at the break.

Kaden Dennis led the Vikings on the ground with 155 yards and three touchdowns on six carries as Cadillac rushed for 336 yards as a team.

Braeden Childress connected with Dorian Martin for a 77-yard touchdown on the final play of the game for Big Rapids.

Big Rapids (0-1) opens Central State Activities Association Gold play next Friday, hosting Grant, while Cadillac welcomes in Bay City John Glenn Thursday.