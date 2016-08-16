Petoskey Preps for Lengthy Postseason Run

PETOSKEY – A one-point loss to Traverse City Central last fall prevented Petoskey from claiming its first Big North Conference title since 2011.

Despite the loss, the Northmen still clinched their eighth consecutive winning season and punched their second straight ticket to the postseason, where three points separated Petoskey from claiming its second Division 3 district championship in as many years.

Set to open the newly built Northmen Stadium in Week 1, Petoskey will have some vacancies to fill this season following the graduation of quarterback Evan Whitmore, all-state running back Brent Murray and Garret Lundteigen.

"We think as coaches, in our mind, we have guys set, but there’s always two or three guys who show up, you know, especially after that first scrimmage or that first week, so it changes,” coach Kerry VanOrman said. “There’s nothing really set in stone with these guys yet, we’re just trying to find the best 11 guys on each side of the ball. You know, for any team this time of year it’s just about getting better every day."

Petoskey opens its season by hosting Forest Hills Eastern on Aug. 25. The Northmen also have non-league games against Escanaba (Sept. 1), Charlotte (Sept. 23) and Haslett (Oct. 21).