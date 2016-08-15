Mt. Pleasant Young But Competitive in 2016

MT. PLEASANT – After graduating much of its district title squad from a year ago, the Mt. Pleasant football program will look vastly different this season.

Gone from last year’s team are Division I recruits Hunter Buczkowski and Kalebb Perry.

With a smaller roster, coaches are stressing fitness, health and mental toughness in 2016.

"These guys have all been through our program. It’s not like at the JV level last year, and so they understand what we expect here, and they’ve worked hard in the offseason,” coach Jason McIntyre said. “I’m optimistic about what we can put on the football field.

"I know all of these guys can play,” added senior Sean Fitzgerald. “Last year we had so many seniors that maybe some of the guys that could’ve started didn’t start, just because they were a year behind. But they saw playing time last year, so it’s not like they’re just new to it."

Mt. Pleasant has had few problems reloading in the past, evident by the school’s 11 postseason berths and six district championships since 2003.

"I think it’s good to have the competitive nature, and I think it’s getting a lot out of the guys,” senior Darrin Bergman said. ”We have a lot of young guys stepping up, and that’s what we need this year."

The Oilers will compete alongside state powers Midland and Lapeer in the Saginaw Valley League Blue.

Mt. Pleasant opens its season at Midland Dow on Aug. 25.