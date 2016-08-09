Gaylord Eyes Postseason Run in 2016

GAYLORD – In just four seasons, the Gaylord football program has gone from winless to a Big North Conference title contender.

After winning four straight to open 2015, Gaylord stumbled over its final five games, but secured a sixth win and its second straight winning season and first postseason berth since 2007. A 24-3 loss to Mt. Pleasant in a Division 3 pre-district ended the Blue Devils season.

“Last year, I thought we took the big step that we needed to get in the playoffs,” coach William Cleaver said. “I think that when I was here before, we were consistently a playoff team, and that’s what we want to consistently be.”

Now that the Blue Devils have the capability of reaching the playoffs, they’ll look to win their first postseason game since 2003.

“I would like to have, first of all, a positive season,” senior Cody Moyer said. “Just knowing that I get to leave the Gaylord High School football program on a good note. Having a positive record and going into the playoffs and getting a few games in the playoffs at least.”

Gaylord opens its season with Boyne City on Aug. 25, marking the first meeting between the schools since Gaylord’s 72-6 win in 1985.

The Blue Devils also have non-league contests with Hudsonville Unity Christian (Sept. 2), Escanaba (Sept. 9) and Ogemaw Heights (Sept. 16).