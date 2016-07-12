Leland’s Glass Named to U.S. Olympic Team

Leland native Alisha Glass has been named to the U.S. Olympic women’s volleyball team, USA Volleyball announced Tuesday.

A former three-time All-American at Penn State, Glass, 28, is one of three setters to be named to the roster for next month’s Summer Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

This marks her first Olympic appearance.

This past weekend, Glass led the U.S. to a silver-medal finish at the 2016 FIVB World Grand Prix in Bangkok.

Twice named USA Volleyball’s Female Indoor Athlete of the Year (2013, 2014), Glass also won gold at the 2010, 2011 and 2012 FIVB World Grand Prix.

While a Nittany Lion, Glass paced Penn State to three consecutive (2007-09) NCAA Division I national championships as a four-year starting setter.

A 2006 Leland Public School graduate, Glass led the Comets to the 2006 MHSAA Class D state title and a 2005 Class D state runner-up finish. She currently ranks first all-time in career kills (3,584), career aces (937) and aces in a season (296).

Glass currently plays professionally in Italy for Imoco Volley Conegliano.