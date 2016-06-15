Gaylord St. Mary Rolling into Semifinals

GAYLORD – On the heels of its 6-2 Division 4 quarterfinal win over Norway on Tuesday, the eighth-ranked Gaylord St. Mary baseball program is returning to the state finals for the first time since posting consecutive runner-up finishes in 1988 and 1989.

The Snowbirds (31-5) will face Portland St. Patrick (31-5) in a Division 4 semifinal Friday at Michigan State.

“We haven’t quit, and our boys are great at that,” St. Mary coach Matt Nowicki said. “We were down in the regionals, in the first inning, 4-1 to Hillman, and we just keep fighting back and keep getting good at-bats and putting the ball in play and good things happen.”

St. Mary has made quick work of opponents this postseason, outscoring teams by nearly 12 runs a game.

“We’ve been preaching all year, that, you know, why not us… Because, we know we’re a solid team and all we say is, if we play the game we know we can play, we’re going to be there in the end,” Nowicki said.

Friday’s first semifinal pairs Sterling Heights Parkway Christian against 2015 state runner-up Centreville.

First pitch Friday from East Lansing is set for 11:30 a.m.