Ogemaw Heights to Host Soccer Prom

WEST BRANCH – The Ogemaw Heights varsity girls soccer program will show off its creative side this weekend.

Donning their prom dresses, the Falcons will square off against a group of alumni Saturday evening at the high school in an effort to raise money for new uniforms.

"It’s a lot of fun, it takes many people to make this happen, and we’re hoping to raise a lot of money for the fundraising of buying new uniforms or purchasing new uniforms,” event organizer Jennifer Cline said “We’re going to get there doing it a dollar at a time.”

If successful, the team plans to make the game an annual event.

"What I really want it to do is build the community up… get our alumni more involved, get them coming out to games, showing them that they can come back and support us and have this a yearly event,” coach Dave Ahearne said.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and includes concessions and a 50/50 raffle.