MHSAA Announces 2016-17 Classifications

EAST LANSING – The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced classification changes for the 2016-2017 school year on Tuesday.

The classification changes will see 22 schools move up in class and 17 move down.

Four northern Michigan schools will competing in different classes next year, as Sanford Meridian moves up from Class C to B. Harrison moves down from Class B to C, while Newberry and Rudyard move from Class D to C.

The enrollment limits for Class A schools is 881 or more students; Class B is 412-880; Class C is 207-441; and Class is 206 and fewer.

Also announced, Brimley Ojibwe Charter and Petoskey St. Michael Academy are eligible to compete in MSHAA sponsored postseason competition, beginning with the 2016-17 school year.