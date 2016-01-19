Skip to Main
Eight local HS boys basketball teams mentioned in latest AP Poll

Joe Buczek
01/19/2016 3:18 PM EST
Eight local high school boys basketball teams grace the latest Associated Press state rankings. Local teams are highlighted in bold.

Class A

School                                                 Total Points                                                                                            

1. Detroit U-D Jesuit (5)                         (9-0)      75                                                                                                     

2. Macomb Dakota                                 (7-0)      70                                                                                                      

3. Clarkston                                          (7-1)      64                                                                                                     

4. Ann Arbor Pioneer                             (11-0)    55                                                                                                      

5. Detroit Renaissance                          (8-1)      50                                                                                                     

6. Ypsilanti                                            (7-1)      47                                                                                                     

7. East Lansing                                     (8-0)      44                                                                                                      

8. Muskegon                                         (7-2)      33                                                                                                     

9. Saginaw Arthur Hill                             (8-1)      23                                                                                                      

(tie)North Farmington                             (7-2)      23                                                                                                     

Others receiving votes: Canton (10-0) 22, Kalamazoo Central (6-1) 21, Detroit East English (7-2) 18, Rochester Adams (8-0) 15, Holland West Ottawa (8-0) 12.

Class B

School                                                 Total Points                                                                                           

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights                  (4) (7-1) 74                                                                                                      

2. Onsted                                              (1) (8-0) 68                                                                                                     

3. New Haven                                        (7-1)      64                                                                                                     

4. Wayland                                            (6-1)      59                                                                                                      

5. Lansing Catholic                                (7-0)      57                                                                                                     

6. River Rouge                                      (6-1)      50                                                                                                      

7. Frankenmuth                                     (8-0)      41                                                                                                     

8. Alma                                                 (7-1)      39                                                                                                     

9. Williamston                                       (7-2)      33                                                                                                      

10. Benton Harbor                                 (8-2)     26                                                                                                      

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit University Prep (9-0) 23, Chelsea (6-1) 13.                                                                

Class C

School                                                 Total Points                                                                                           

1. Flint Beecher                                     (4) (6-1) 60                                                                                                      

2. Ithaca                                                (9-0)      54                                                                                                     

3. Negaunee                                          (9-0)      48                                                                                                      

4. McBain                                             (7-0)      46                                                                                                     

5. Beaverton                                         (7-1)      43                                                                                                     

6. Southfield Christian                           (7-1)      42                                                                                                      

7. Iron Mountain                                    (8-0)      36                                                                                                     

8. Bad Axe                                            (9-0)      31                                                                                                      

9. Grandville Calvin Christian                  (6-0)      27                                                                                                     

10. East Jordan                                    (5-1)      16                                                                                                                                                   

Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Ignace (6-1) 13.                                                                                       

Class D

School                                                 Total Points                                                                                           

1. Powers North Central                         (5) (7-0) 75                                                                                                     

2. Crystal Falls Forest Park                    (8-0)      67                                                                                                     

3. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian                (5-1)      66                                                                                                      

4. Hillman                                            (7-0)      57                                                                                                     

5. Climax-Scotts                                    (7-1)      47                                                                                                     

6. Frankfort                                         (6-1)      43                                                                                                     

(tie)Lake Linden-Hubbell                        (8-0)      43                                                                                                     

8. Adrian Lenawee Christian                  (8-2)      41                                                                                                      

9. Waterford Our Lady                           (6-2)      36                                                                                                     

10. Buckley                                          (5-1)      25                                                                                                                                                   

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bellaire (6-1) 22, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (4-3) 16, Lansing Christian (6-2) 14.   

