Eight local HS boys basketball teams mentioned in latest AP Poll

Eight local high school boys basketball teams grace the latest Associated Press state rankings. Local teams are highlighted in bold.
Class A
School Total Points
1. Detroit U-D Jesuit (5) (9-0) 75
2. Macomb Dakota (7-0) 70
3. Clarkston (7-1) 64
4. Ann Arbor Pioneer (11-0) 55
5. Detroit Renaissance (8-1) 50
6. Ypsilanti (7-1) 47
7. East Lansing (8-0) 44
8. Muskegon (7-2) 33
9. Saginaw Arthur Hill (8-1) 23
(tie)North Farmington (7-2) 23
Others receiving votes: Canton (10-0) 22, Kalamazoo Central (6-1) 21, Detroit East English (7-2) 18, Rochester Adams (8-0) 15, Holland West Ottawa (8-0) 12.
Class B
School Total Points
1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4) (7-1) 74
2. Onsted (1) (8-0) 68
3. New Haven (7-1) 64
4. Wayland (6-1) 59
5. Lansing Catholic (7-0) 57
6. River Rouge (6-1) 50
7. Frankenmuth (8-0) 41
8. Alma (7-1) 39
9. Williamston (7-2) 33
10. Benton Harbor (8-2) 26
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit University Prep (9-0) 23, Chelsea (6-1) 13.
Class C
School Total Points
1. Flint Beecher (4) (6-1) 60
2. Ithaca (9-0) 54
3. Negaunee (9-0) 48
4. McBain (7-0) 46
5. Beaverton (7-1) 43
6. Southfield Christian (7-1) 42
7. Iron Mountain (8-0) 36
8. Bad Axe (9-0) 31
9. Grandville Calvin Christian (6-0) 27
10. East Jordan (5-1) 16
Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Ignace (6-1) 13.
Class D
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (5) (7-0) 75
2. Crystal Falls Forest Park (8-0) 67
3. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (5-1) 66
4. Hillman (7-0) 57
5. Climax-Scotts (7-1) 47
6. Frankfort (6-1) 43
(tie)Lake Linden-Hubbell (8-0) 43
8. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-2) 41
9. Waterford Our Lady (6-2) 36
10. Buckley (5-1) 25
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Bellaire (6-1) 22, Allen Park Inter-City Baptist (4-3) 16, Lansing Christian (6-2) 14.
