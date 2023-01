TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City Central boys basketball team improved to 5-2 on the year with a 56-46 win over visiting Marquette on Thursday in the finale of the Traverse City Central Holiday Classic.

The Trojans held a 17-6 lead after the opening quarter and 29-23 at the half.

Jackson Schrameyer led all scorers with 24 points, while Magnus Carlson chipped in with 10.