TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City West hockey team snapped a four-game winless streak with a 3-2 win over the Bay Area Reps on Tuesday in a consolation game of the Scott Miller Memorial Tournament.

The Titans (4-6-1) rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period for the win.

West will face Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett on Wednesday in the fifth-place game, while the Bay Reps take on Toledo St. John’s.