Cedarville boys basketball under new direction

CEDARVILLE – For the first time in 25 years, the Cedarville boys basketball team will be under a new direction.

Former Trojan Jason Duncan takes over for his father, Dave Duncan, who retired at the end of last season following a career that spanned two and a half decades and saw the elder Duncan lead Cedarville to a state championship win in 2007, 16 district titles and more than 400 wins.

The younger Duncan played for Cedarville from 2006-2008, leading the Trojans to their first state championship in program history.

"I don’t like the word rebuild. It happens every year, you lose key players and you just work with what you got,” Duncan said. “I like the group that we have this year, so I’m excited."

The Trojans ran the table through their opening 22 games a year before falling to St. Ignace in a Class D regional semifinal.

"We’re a basketball school, so we’re just going to have to keep that mentality as it’s something we’re really passionate about,” Cedarville senior Hunter Perkins said. “It’s going to be a change, but we still have that mentality and I think that’s what’s going to keep us going."

Cedarville opens its season at Hillman on Dec. 8.