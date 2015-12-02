Expectations high for Cadillac boys basketball

CADILLAC – With three consecutive trips to Michigan State’s Breslin Center and the Class B state semifinals under its belt, the Cadillac boys basketball team has high expectations once again.

The Vikings will need to replace a sizable portion of their offensive production, though, after graduating eight seniors.

"Expectations don’t change from last year. We expect to be right there in a quarterfinal game and we know what it takes to get there,” Cadillac senior guard Ethan Baker said. “We know how hard districts are, how hard regionals are and that nothing is given with us."

Cadillac opens its season at Reed City on Dec. 8 in a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal.