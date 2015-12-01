Mesick’s King signs with Aquinas

MESICK – Mesick senior track and field athlete Sierra King formally announced her college decision on Tuesday, signing her National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

King, who captured the 2015 Division 4 state title in the 100 hurdles, expects to compete for a top spot when she arrives at Aquinas.

“The great thing is she’s in the best situation where she won’t come in as the best person on the team but she’ll be one of the top people,” Aquinas head track and field coach Dave Wood said. “She’ll have people to push her and challenge her, but she’ll also be right in the mix right from the start. It’s kind of the best of both worlds."

She plans to study science at the NAIA institution.