Elk Rapids’ Luckett signs with VMI

ELK RAPIDS – Elk Rapids senior track and cross country athlete Logan Luckett signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her career at the Virginia Military Institute in the fall.

Luckett, who is receiving both an academic and athletic scholarship, plans to compete with the cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field programs.

The senior set a school record in the 800 meter run and was an academic all-state selection in both cross country and track and field in 2014-15.