St. Ignace girls basketball eyeing lengthy postseason run

ST. IGNACE – With the girls basketball season on the horizon, St. Ignace is eyeing yet another trip down to the Breslin Center.

Winners of three state titles over the last five years, including the 2015 Class D championship, the Saints have their sights set on making a lengthy run in the Class C postseason this winter.

“We have to learn how to play, day in and day out, with some intensity and some effort and learn that,” St. Igance coach Dorene Ingalls said. “Our main thing now is just figuring out who we are as a unit, and I think our intensity has to be there consistently. We’re not there yet.”

St. Ignace graduated four from last year’s squad, including outside threat and current Ferris State Bulldogs Margo Brown, but return eight players, including senior guard Abbey Ostman.

"I think we have a lot of girls that can step up, and help and take over their places,” Ostman said. “They’re amazing players, but I think that we have a lot that can step up."

The Saints open their season with Brighton on Dec. 4 at Petoskey.