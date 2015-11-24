Frankfort girls basketball has sights set on Breslin Center

FRANKFORT – A year after going 24-2 and falling to St. Ignace in the Class D state semifinals, the Frankfort girls basketball is eyeing a return to trip the Breslin Center.

The Panthers graduated four seniors from last year’s lineup, including starters Shayla Soto and Madison Stefanski, but return 11 players, including eight seniors.

"I think this is the heaviest senior-laden class that I’ve ever had, so we have high expectations,” Frankfort coach Tim Reznich said. “These girls have been around and they’ve been through the trenches, so we’re expecting to put together a good season."

Senior guard and Central Michigan University commit Mackenna Kelly highlights a Panther program that has captured back-to-back Class D regional championships.

“We know that we need to work harder this year, because we’ve been one step further every year, and we really feel like this year should be the one,” Frankfort senior point guard Anna Hunt said.

Frankfort opens its season on Dec. 3, hosting McBain.