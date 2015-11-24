6 Northern Michigan athletes named to AP Division 7-8 First Team

Quarterback Clay Senerius of Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes has been named The Associated Press 2015 Player of the Year for Division 7-8 football in Michigan.
Senerius’ led his team to a 36-20 victory over Ottawa Lake Whiteford on Saturday, improving the team’s record this season to 13-0 while earning a spot in Friday’s Division 8 state championship game at Ford Field.
With 225 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in snowy conditions, Senerius broke his own school record for passing yards in a season and closed to within two touchdowns of the school’s single season mark of 36 — also owned by him.
Our Lady of the Lakes’ Josh Sawicki and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Rick Roberts were co-coaches of the year. Sawicki’s team broke the school record with its 13th victory, while Roberts won his 200th career high school game in 2015.
Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters from around the state.
Player of the Year
Clay Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior
Quarterbacks
Blake Dunn, Saugatuck, Junior
Clay Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior
Running Backs
Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, Junior
Chase Rollin, Beal City, Senior
Blake Dupuis, Lake Linden Hubbell, Senior
Ethan Korb, Dansville, Senior
Wide Receivers
Thomas Jackson, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Senior
Brandon Beane, Baldwin, Senior
Malik Ellison, Flint Beecher, Junior
Devin Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior
Lineman
Dan Gensmer, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Senior
Adam Audette, Climax-Scotts, Senior
Lucas Klein, Lake Linden Hubbell, Senior
Ian McInnis, Munising, Senior
Jacob Holt, Muskegon Catholic Central, Senior
Jack Hensley, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, Senior
Luke Harris, New Lothrop, Senior
Anthony Fitzpatrick, Detroit Loyola, Senior
Linebackers
Mark Baker, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Senior
Nate Jones, Muskegon Catholic Central, Senior
Ryan Kostich, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior
Kailen Abrams, Detroit Loyola, Junior
Defensive Backs
Dallas O’Green, Carson City-Crystal, Senior
Gage Kreski, St. Ignace, Senior
Jelani Taylor, Flint Beecher, Senior
Kicker
Matt Kornexl, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Senior
Punter
Nathan Fox, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior
Specialist
Kyle Szymanski, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Senior
Coach of the Year
Rick Roberts, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy
Josh Sawicki, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
Special Mention (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)
Running Backs
Casey Williams, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Junior
Brock Franklin, Lincoln-Alcona, Junior
Wide Receivers
Alex Thomas, Morenci, Senior
Calvin Minnis, Dansville, Senior
Lineman
Robi Stuart, Saginaw Nouvel, Junior
Cole Tule, Morenci, Senior
Caleb Wisnicki, Onekama, Senior
Jacob Lechner, Harbor Springs, Senior
Turque Seahorn, Flint Hamady, Senior
Linebackers
Thomas Finegan, Ishpeming, Senior
Logan Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior
Quentin Taylor, New Lothrop, Senior
Defensive Backs
Andrew Schroeder, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Senior
Grant Dittmer, Bay City All Saints, Junior
Kole Hollenbeck, Frankfort, Senior
Kicker
Zach Lowengruber, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Junior
Specialist
Trey Cook, Mendon, Senior
Chris Cartier, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior
Coach
Tom Michalsen, Riverview Gabriel Richard
Honorable Mention (nominees receiving one or no votes from the voting panel)
Quarterbacks
Trent Lutzke, Merrill; Jake Litwiller, Fulton-Middleton; Tucker Gross, Beal City; Drake Edwards, Saranac; Caleb Drumm, Homer; Chase Hinkle, Concord; Ozzy Corp, Ishpeming; Jake Lipetzky, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett; Erik Birchmeier, New Lothrop; Marcus Wright, Flint Beecher; Nate Frieswyk, Frankfort.
Running Backs
Sawyer Cuthrell, Cass City; Christian Keeler, Vestaburg; Julian Sheriff, Bridgman; Wyatt Greenia, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Charles Caine, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett; Derek Brown, Ubly; Ben Hicks, Central Lake; Chase Tucker, Sandusky; Santango Reynolds, Detroit Allen Academy.
Wide Receivers
Josh Blaszczak, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Simeon Kemp, Flint Hamady; Josh VanKainen, Petersburg Summerfield.
Lineman
James Castillo, Merrill; Zach Ambroziak, Bay City All Saints; Andrew Smith, Vestaburg; Brock Ridgeway, Homer; Matt Fox, Pewamo-Westphalia; Sam Jones Bridgman; Blake Murphy, Bridgman; Daniel Rutkowski, Ubly; Darryon Miles, Flint Beecher; DeWayne Steward, Detroit Allen Academy.
Linebackers
Garrett Tabor, Carson City-Crystal; Nick Feekings, Hudson; Nate Jandernoa, Pewamo-Westphalia; Dallas Watts, Fowler; AJ Green, Cassopolis; Dakota Valentine, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker; Josh Beck, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Jake Becki; Ottawa Lake Whiteford.
Defensive Backs
Tyler VanBrandt, Morenci; Ian Macon, Detroit Allen Academy; Levi Ladd, Petersburg Summerfield.
Specialists
Jason Russell, Saginaw Nouvel; Jon Acton, Onekama; Mark Workman, Hesperia; Blaine Woodland, Detroit Loyola.
Coach
Steve Czerwon, Muskegon Catholic Central.
Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Dave Goricki, The Detroit News; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; Steve Kaminski, MLive.com-The Grand Rapids Press; Mark Opfermann, MLive.com-The Muskegon Chronicle; George Pohly, The Macomb Daily (Mount Clemens); Eric Woodyard, MLive.com-The Flint Journal; Dan Chalk, Midland Daily News; Jason Schmitt, The Oakland Press.
