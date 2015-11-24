6 Northern Michigan athletes named to AP Division 7-8 First Team

Quarterback Clay Senerius of Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes has been named The Associated Press 2015 Player of the Year for Division 7-8 football in Michigan.

Senerius’ led his team to a 36-20 victory over Ottawa Lake Whiteford on Saturday, improving the team’s record this season to 13-0 while earning a spot in Friday’s Division 8 state championship game at Ford Field.

With 225 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns in snowy conditions, Senerius broke his own school record for passing yards in a season and closed to within two touchdowns of the school’s single season mark of 36 — also owned by him.

Our Lady of the Lakes’ Josh Sawicki and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart’s Rick Roberts were co-coaches of the year. Sawicki’s team broke the school record with its 13th victory, while Roberts won his 200th career high school game in 2015.

Voting was by a panel of AP member sportswriters from around the state.

Player of the Year

Clay Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior

Quarterbacks

Blake Dunn, Saugatuck, Junior

Clay Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior

Running Backs

Jared Smith, Pewamo-Westphalia, Junior

Chase Rollin, Beal City, Senior

Blake Dupuis, Lake Linden Hubbell, Senior

Ethan Korb, Dansville, Senior

Wide Receivers

Thomas Jackson, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, Senior

Brandon Beane, Baldwin, Senior

Malik Ellison, Flint Beecher, Junior

Devin Senerius, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior

Lineman

Dan Gensmer, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Senior

Adam Audette, Climax-Scotts, Senior

Lucas Klein, Lake Linden Hubbell, Senior

Ian McInnis, Munising, Senior

Jacob Holt, Muskegon Catholic Central, Senior

Jack Hensley, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian, Senior

Luke Harris, New Lothrop, Senior

Anthony Fitzpatrick, Detroit Loyola, Senior

Linebackers

Mark Baker, Adrian Lenawee Christian, Senior

Nate Jones, Muskegon Catholic Central, Senior

Ryan Kostich, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior

Kailen Abrams, Detroit Loyola, Junior

Defensive Backs

Dallas O’Green, Carson City-Crystal, Senior

Gage Kreski, St. Ignace, Senior

Jelani Taylor, Flint Beecher, Senior

Kicker

Matt Kornexl, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Senior

Punter

Nathan Fox, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Specialist

Kyle Szymanski, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, Senior

Coach of the Year

Rick Roberts, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy

Josh Sawicki, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

Special Mention (nominees receiving two or more votes from the voting panel)

Running Backs

Casey Williams, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Junior

Brock Franklin, Lincoln-Alcona, Junior

Wide Receivers

Alex Thomas, Morenci, Senior

Calvin Minnis, Dansville, Senior

Lineman

Robi Stuart, Saginaw Nouvel, Junior

Cole Tule, Morenci, Senior

Caleb Wisnicki, Onekama, Senior

Jacob Lechner, Harbor Springs, Senior

Turque Seahorn, Flint Hamady, Senior

Linebackers

Thomas Finegan, Ishpeming, Senior

Logan Huff, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Senior

Quentin Taylor, New Lothrop, Senior

Defensive Backs

Andrew Schroeder, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, Senior

Grant Dittmer, Bay City All Saints, Junior

Kole Hollenbeck, Frankfort, Senior

Kicker

Zach Lowengruber, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, Junior

Specialist

Trey Cook, Mendon, Senior

Chris Cartier, Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, Senior

Coach

Tom Michalsen, Riverview Gabriel Richard

Honorable Mention (nominees receiving one or no votes from the voting panel)

Quarterbacks

Trent Lutzke, Merrill; Jake Litwiller, Fulton-Middleton; Tucker Gross, Beal City; Drake Edwards, Saranac; Caleb Drumm, Homer; Chase Hinkle, Concord; Ozzy Corp, Ishpeming; Jake Lipetzky, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Connor McCarron, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett; Erik Birchmeier, New Lothrop; Marcus Wright, Flint Beecher; Nate Frieswyk, Frankfort.

Running Backs

Sawyer Cuthrell, Cass City; Christian Keeler, Vestaburg; Julian Sheriff, Bridgman; Wyatt Greenia, Marine City Cardinal Mooney; Charles Caine, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett; Derek Brown, Ubly; Ben Hicks, Central Lake; Chase Tucker, Sandusky; Santango Reynolds, Detroit Allen Academy.

Wide Receivers

Josh Blaszczak, Riverview Gabriel Richard; Simeon Kemp, Flint Hamady; Josh VanKainen, Petersburg Summerfield.

Lineman

James Castillo, Merrill; Zach Ambroziak, Bay City All Saints; Andrew Smith, Vestaburg; Brock Ridgeway, Homer; Matt Fox, Pewamo-Westphalia; Sam Jones Bridgman; Blake Murphy, Bridgman; Daniel Rutkowski, Ubly; Darryon Miles, Flint Beecher; DeWayne Steward, Detroit Allen Academy.

Linebackers

Garrett Tabor, Carson City-Crystal; Nick Feekings, Hudson; Nate Jandernoa, Pewamo-Westphalia; Dallas Watts, Fowler; AJ Green, Cassopolis; Dakota Valentine, Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker; Josh Beck, Ottawa Lake Whiteford; Jake Becki; Ottawa Lake Whiteford.

Defensive Backs

Tyler VanBrandt, Morenci; Ian Macon, Detroit Allen Academy; Levi Ladd, Petersburg Summerfield.

Specialists

Jason Russell, Saginaw Nouvel; Jon Acton, Onekama; Mark Workman, Hesperia; Blaine Woodland, Detroit Loyola.

Coach

Steve Czerwon, Muskegon Catholic Central.

Voting panel: Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer; James Cook, Traverse City Record-Eagle; Dave Goricki, The Detroit News; Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal; Steve Kaminski, MLive.com-The Grand Rapids Press; Mark Opfermann, MLive.com-The Muskegon Chronicle; George Pohly, The Macomb Daily (Mount Clemens); Eric Woodyard, MLive.com-The Flint Journal; Dan Chalk, Midland Daily News; Jason Schmitt, The Oakland Press.