Leland volleyball reflects on state title run

BATTLE CREEK – For nearly a decade, Battle Creek St. Philip reigned atop the Class D volleyball scene, winning nine consecutive state championships from 2007-2014 and rewriting history in the process.

With a 3-0 win over St. Philip on Saturday, Leland changed all that, capturing not only its first Class D state championship since 2006 but ended a decade-long dominance by the Tigers.

"We had no fear in that game. We left it all on the court and it showed, and we have a trophy to prove it,” Leland senior ViAnna Hennig said.

Saturday’s win marked Leland’s fifth state championship in school history and third under coach Laurie Glass.

The Comets graduate four seniors from this year’s roster and are set to return nine in 2016.