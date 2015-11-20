TC St. Francis preps for Battle Creek

TRAVERSE CITY – For the first time since 2012, the Traverse City St. Francis volleyball program is heading to the Class C state semifinals.

St. Francis will take on top-ranked Bronson on Friday at 2 p.m. from Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena.

"It’s really exciting,” St. Francis senior Ally Bradfield said. “It was a goal that we set from the very beginning of the year, so it’s great to finally achieve it.”

The fifth-ranked Gladiators have been impressive this postseason, having not dropped a set in six matches.

“We’re all super excited,” St. Francis senior Madelin Rysztak said. “We worked real hard for it the whole year, and this is what we’ve been waiting for."