Skip to Main
Sports

Kalkaska’s Emilee Scott makes program history

Joe Buczek
11/18/2015 8:50 PM EST
Promo Image: Kalkaska&#8217;s Emilee Scott makes program history

KALKASKA – Kalkaska senior middle hitter Emilee Scott made school history Wednesday, becoming the first volleyball athlete in the program’s history to receive a college athletic scholarship. ... Kalkaska’s Emilee Scott makes program history (910 Media Group)

KALKASKA – Kalkaska senior middle hitter Emilee Scott made school history Wednesday, becoming the first volleyball athlete in the program’s history to receive a college athletic scholarship.

Scott signed her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at the school, committing to NAIA Rochester College next fall.

“There were other schools still on the list, but I always knew this was the one,” Scott said. “It was a lot of hard work and dedication and I couldn’t do it without the support I had.”

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
high schools, kalkaska high school, volleyball

Trending