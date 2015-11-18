Kalkaska’s Emilee Scott makes program history

KALKASKA – Kalkaska senior middle hitter Emilee Scott made school history Wednesday, becoming the first volleyball athlete in the program’s history to receive a college athletic scholarship.

Scott signed her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at the school, committing to NAIA Rochester College next fall.

“There were other schools still on the list, but I always knew this was the one,” Scott said. “It was a lot of hard work and dedication and I couldn’t do it without the support I had.”