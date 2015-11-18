Cadillac’s Briggs commits to Lake Erie College

CADILLAC – Cadillac senior outside hitter Morgan Briggs made her college decision official Wednesday afternoon, signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her career at Division II Lake Erie College next fall.

The four-year starter and two-time all-stater led the Vikings to their fourth consecutive district and regional title this season, serving as the team’s leader in kills and digs.

“I chose Lake Erie because they talked about me playing my freshman year,” Briggs said. “Before I committed there, they actually made a trip up to Cadillac to coach a camp, so I knew that they were really committed to me and that they