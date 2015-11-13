TC St. Francis edges Boyne City, captures regional title

TRAVERSE CITY – Traverse City St. Francis claimed a Division 6 regional title with a 12-0 win over rival Boyne City on Friday, running its record to 12-0 in the process.

The win marks the first regional championship for the Gladiators since 2011.

"These kids lost in the regional final last year, so this is a big step to get to that next level,” St. Francis coach Josh Sellers said. “We’ll take it as a hard-fought victory. We’re happy with the shutout and we’re moving on to play next week."

St. Francis will face undefeated and top-ranked Ithaca in a state semifinal next Saturday.