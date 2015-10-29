Skip to Main
2015-16 Girls Basketball Standings

Joe Buczek
10/29/2015 8:5 PM EDT

Big North Conference

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Traverse City Central  11-1 13-8
Alpena  9-3 12-8
Cadillac 8-4 11-11
Gaylord 5-7 10-12
Petoskey 5-7 10-12
Traverse City West 3-9 4-17
Ogemaw Heights  1-11 6-15

Central State Activities Association – Gold 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Big Rapids 9-3 15-6
Tri-County 9-3 13-9
Central Montcalm 8-4 12-9
Grant  6-6 11-10
Reed City  6-6 11-12
Newaygo  3-9 6-15
Chippewa Hills  1-11 4-16

Central State Activities Association – Silver

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Kent City 9-1 21-3
Morley Stanwood 9-1 20-4
Lakeview 4-4 9-9
Holton 4-5 9-10
White Cloud 2-8 5-16
Hesperia 0-9 1-19

Cherryland Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
St. Mary Lake Leelanau  3-1 13-6
Grand Traverse Academy  2-2 8-10
Northport 1-3 6-13

Eastern UP Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Newberry 11-0 23-2
Engadine 9-3 14-7
Cedarville 8-4 11-10
Pickford 5-5 12-9
DeTour 3-8 11-10
Rudyard 2-9 4-16
Brimley 0-11 1-19

Highland Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Pine River 13-1 17-4
Lake City  12-2 18-4
McBain  10-4 17-7
McBain NMC 9-5 13-9
Beal City 6-8 6-15
Manton  4-10 8-13
Evart 2-12 3-18
Marion  0-14 1-19

Jack Pine Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Gladwin  14-0 16-4
Beaverton  12-2 18-5
Clare 9-4 12-9
Houghton Lake 6-7 8-12
Harrison 6-8 8-13
Roscommon 5-8 5-14
Sanford Meridian 1-12 1-18
Farwell 1-13 4-16

Lake Michigan Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Traverse City St. Francis  14-0 26-2
Kalkaska  12-2 20-3
Elk Rapids 10-4 15-6
Harbor Springs 8-6 11-9
Grayling 5-9 9-12
East Jordan  3-11 7-15
Charlevoix 2-12 3-19
Boyne City 2-12 2-19

Mid-State Activities Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 9-0 24-2
Carson City-Crystal  8-2 15-6
Coleman 5-4 13-8
Montabella 4-5 10-11
Vestaburg 1-8 1-18
Ashley 1-9 3-18

North Star League – Little Dipper 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Posen 8-0 21-3
Au Gres-Sims 5-2 12-6
Fairview 4-4 12-11
Hale 1-6 3-16
Atlanta  0-6 0-16

North Star League – Big Dipper 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Hillman 10-0 15-5
Alcona 5-3 13-7
Rogers City 4-3 11-8
Mio 3-6 9-12
Whittemore-Prescott 2-6 3-14
Oscoda 1-7 2-15

Northern Lakes Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Mackinaw City 12-0 18-5
Harbor Light 9-2 11-6
Alanson  6-3 12-7
Boyne Falls 5-7 5-14
Ellsworth 4-8 5-15
Wolverine  3-9 6-14
Alba  0-11 1-14

Northern Lights League

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Maplewood Baptist 7-0 15-4
Nah Tah Wahsh 11-2 14-5
Ojibwe Charter 4-4 6-6
Mackinac Island 6-7 10-11
Munising Baptist 0-5 2-6
Beaver Island  0-6 1-7

Northwest Conference

School Conference Record Overall Record
Glen Lake 14-0 20-3
Frankfort 12-2 18-5
Kingsley 10-4 10-11
Leland 8-5 14-7
Benzie Central  6-8 7-14
Mesick  4-10 8-13
Suttons Bay 2-12 6-16
Buckley 0-14 1-20

Other 

School Overall Record
Manistee 21-4
Mt. Pleasant  6-15
Ludington  12-9
Fremont 6-15
Shelby 15-9
Mason County Central  10-11
Shepherd 8-14
Hart 14-7

Ski Valley Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Johannesburg-Lewiston  15-1 18-2
Gaylord St. Mary 14-2 22-4
Bellaire 11-4 17-5
Inland Lakes 8-8 8-11
Central Lake 7-8 10-10
Onaway 7-9 9-12
Pellston 4-11 4-16
Mancelona  3-12 4-16
Forest Area  1-15 3-19

Straits Area Conference

School Conference Record Overall Record
Newberry 6-1 23-2
St. Ignace 5-2 23-3
Sault Ste. Marie 4-3 15-6
Rudyard 1-5 4-16
Cheboygan  1-6 10-13

West Michigan D League 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Big Rapids Crossroads 16-0 19-2
Manistee Catholic Central 13-4 18-6
Onekama 12-4 16-7
Brethren  9-7 12-10
Pentwater 8-8 11-11
Mason County Eastern  5-11 6-15
Bear Lake 4-12 6-16
Walkerville 4-12 5-15
Baldwin  2-14 4-16 

