2015-16 Girls Basketball Standings

Big North Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Traverse City Central
|11-1
|13-8
|Alpena
|9-3
|12-8
|Cadillac
|8-4
|11-11
|Gaylord
|5-7
|10-12
|Petoskey
|5-7
|10-12
|Traverse City West
|3-9
|4-17
|Ogemaw Heights
|1-11
|6-15
Central State Activities Association – Gold
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Big Rapids
|9-3
|15-6
|Tri-County
|9-3
|13-9
|Central Montcalm
|8-4
|12-9
|Grant
|6-6
|11-10
|Reed City
|6-6
|11-12
|Newaygo
|3-9
|6-15
|Chippewa Hills
|1-11
|4-16
Central State Activities Association – Silver
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Kent City
|9-1
|21-3
|Morley Stanwood
|9-1
|20-4
|Lakeview
|4-4
|9-9
|Holton
|4-5
|9-10
|White Cloud
|2-8
|5-16
|Hesperia
|0-9
|1-19
Cherryland Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|St. Mary Lake Leelanau
|3-1
|13-6
|Grand Traverse Academy
|2-2
|8-10
|Northport
|1-3
|6-13
Eastern UP Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Newberry
|11-0
|23-2
|Engadine
|9-3
|14-7
|Cedarville
|8-4
|11-10
|Pickford
|5-5
|12-9
|DeTour
|3-8
|11-10
|Rudyard
|2-9
|4-16
|Brimley
|0-11
|1-19
Highland Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Pine River
|13-1
|17-4
|Lake City
|12-2
|18-4
|McBain
|10-4
|17-7
|McBain NMC
|9-5
|13-9
|Beal City
|6-8
|6-15
|Manton
|4-10
|8-13
|Evart
|2-12
|3-18
|Marion
|0-14
|1-19
Jack Pine Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Gladwin
|14-0
|16-4
|Beaverton
|12-2
|18-5
|Clare
|9-4
|12-9
|Houghton Lake
|6-7
|8-12
|Harrison
|6-8
|8-13
|Roscommon
|5-8
|5-14
|Sanford Meridian
|1-12
|1-18
|Farwell
|1-13
|4-16
Lake Michigan Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Traverse City St. Francis
|14-0
|26-2
|Kalkaska
|12-2
|20-3
|Elk Rapids
|10-4
|15-6
|Harbor Springs
|8-6
|11-9
|Grayling
|5-9
|9-12
|East Jordan
|3-11
|7-15
|Charlevoix
|2-12
|3-19
|Boyne City
|2-12
|2-19
Mid-State Activities Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
|9-0
|24-2
|Carson City-Crystal
|8-2
|15-6
|Coleman
|5-4
|13-8
|Montabella
|4-5
|10-11
|Vestaburg
|1-8
|1-18
|Ashley
|1-9
|3-18
North Star League – Little Dipper
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Posen
|8-0
|21-3
|Au Gres-Sims
|5-2
|12-6
|Fairview
|4-4
|12-11
|Hale
|1-6
|3-16
|Atlanta
|0-6
|0-16
North Star League – Big Dipper
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Hillman
|10-0
|15-5
|Alcona
|5-3
|13-7
|Rogers City
|4-3
|11-8
|Mio
|3-6
|9-12
|Whittemore-Prescott
|2-6
|3-14
|Oscoda
|1-7
|2-15
Northern Lakes Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Mackinaw City
|12-0
|18-5
|Harbor Light
|9-2
|11-6
|Alanson
|6-3
|12-7
|Boyne Falls
|5-7
|5-14
|Ellsworth
|4-8
|5-15
|Wolverine
|3-9
|6-14
|Alba
|0-11
|1-14
Northern Lights League
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Maplewood Baptist
|7-0
|15-4
|Nah Tah Wahsh
|11-2
|14-5
|Ojibwe Charter
|4-4
|6-6
|Mackinac Island
|6-7
|10-11
|Munising Baptist
|0-5
|2-6
|Beaver Island
|0-6
|1-7
Northwest Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Glen Lake
|14-0
|20-3
|Frankfort
|12-2
|18-5
|Kingsley
|10-4
|10-11
|Leland
|8-5
|14-7
|Benzie Central
|6-8
|7-14
|Mesick
|4-10
|8-13
|Suttons Bay
|2-12
|6-16
|Buckley
|0-14
|1-20
Other
|School
|Overall Record
|Manistee
|21-4
|Mt. Pleasant
|6-15
|Ludington
|12-9
|Fremont
|6-15
|Shelby
|15-9
|Mason County Central
|10-11
|Shepherd
|8-14
|Hart
|14-7
Ski Valley Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Johannesburg-Lewiston
|15-1
|18-2
|Gaylord St. Mary
|14-2
|22-4
|Bellaire
|11-4
|17-5
|Inland Lakes
|8-8
|8-11
|Central Lake
|7-8
|10-10
|Onaway
|7-9
|9-12
|Pellston
|4-11
|4-16
|Mancelona
|3-12
|4-16
|Forest Area
|1-15
|3-19
Straits Area Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Newberry
|6-1
|23-2
|St. Ignace
|5-2
|23-3
|Sault Ste. Marie
|4-3
|15-6
|Rudyard
|1-5
|4-16
|Cheboygan
|1-6
|10-13
West Michigan D League
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Big Rapids Crossroads
|16-0
|19-2
|Manistee Catholic Central
|13-4
|18-6
|Onekama
|12-4
|16-7
|Brethren
|9-7
|12-10
|Pentwater
|8-8
|11-11
|Mason County Eastern
|5-11
|6-15
|Bear Lake
|4-12
|6-16
|Walkerville
|4-12
|5-15
|Baldwin
|2-14
|4-16
