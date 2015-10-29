2015-16 Boys Basketball Standings

Big North Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Petoskey
|12-0
|20-2
|Traverse City Central
|10-2
|16-5
|Traverse City West
|7-5
|13-11
|Cadillac
|6-6
|9-11
|Gaylord
|5-7
|12-10
|Alpena
|2-10
|5-16
|Ogemaw Heights
|0-12
|4-17
Central State Activities Association – Gold
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Big Rapids
|12-0
|23-3
|Tri-County
|8-4
|12-8
|Grant
|8-4
|14-10
|Reed City
|7-5
|12-9
|Newaygo
|5-7
|10-11
|Central Montcalm
|2-10
|3-17
|Chippewa Hills
|0-12
|1-18
Central State Activities Association – Silver
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Kent City
|8-2
|13-8
|Morley Stanwood
|7-3
|9-11
|Lakeview
|6-4
|16-7
|Hesperia
|4-6
|11-10
|White Cloud
|3-7
|6-13
|Holton
|2-8
|4-17
Cherryland Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Grand Traverse Academy
|4-2
|12-5
|Northport
|4-2
|15-7
|Traverse City Christian
|4-2
|5-15
|St. Mary Lake Leelanau
|0-16
|0-14
Eastern UP Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Pickford
|10-2
|16-8
|Cedarville
|9-3
|10-10
|Brimley
|7-4
|11-10
|Newberry
|6-4
|12-11
|Rudyard
|5-7
|7-16
|DeTour
|2-9
|7-13
|Engadine
|1-11
|2-19
Highland Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|McBain
|14-0
|26-1
|Manton
|12-2
|17-5
|Lake City
|8-6
|12-7
|Pine River
|8-6
|12-9
|McBain NMC
|6-8
|10-11
|Beal City
|5-9
|7-15
|Evart
|3-11
|6-15
|Marion
|0-14
|1-20
Jack Pine Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Beaverton
|14-0
|19-2
|Sanford Meridian
|11-3
|19-4
|Gladwin
|10-4
|13-7
|Clare
|7-7
|10-11
|Roscommon
|6-8
|9-12
|Houghton Lake
|5-9
|10-12
|Harrison
|3-11
|5-15
|Farwell
|0-14
|3-18
Lake Michigan Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|East Jordan
|12-2
|20-3
|Elk Rapids
|10-4
|16-8
|Traverse City St. Francis
|10-4
|13-9
|Boyne City
|7-7
|13-11
|Charlevoix
|7-7
|10-11
|Grayling
|5-9
|10-12
|Kalkaska
|3-11
|6-15
|Harbor Springs
|2-12
|3-17
Mid-State Activities Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Vestaburg
|9-1
|13-4
|Carson City-Crystal
|9-1
|14-6
|Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
|5-5
|9-10
|Montabella
|4-6
|9-12
|Ashley
|3-7
|6-13
|Coleman
|0-10
|1-20
North Star League – Little Dipper
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Fairview
|7-1
|11-10
|Au Gres-Sims
|6-2
|11-10
|Hale
|4-4
|7-12
|Posen
|3-5
|7-14
|Atlanta
|0-8
|3-19
North Star League – Big Dipper
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Hillman
|10-0
|22-1
|Alcona
|6-4
|11-11
|Mio
|5-5
|13-10
|Whittemore-Prescott
|4-6
|11-9
|Rogers City
|3-7
|9-11
|Oscoda
|2-8
|7-14
Northern Lakes Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Alanson
|13-1
|21-2
|Boyne Falls
|13-1
|17-4
|Mackinaw City
|10-4
|11-11
|Wolverine
|7-7
|9-12
|Ellsworth
|6-8
|6-16
|Alba
|5-9
|7-13
|Vanderbilt
|1-13
|1-16
|Harbor Light
|1-13
|1-20
Northern Lights League
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Maplewood Baptist
|9-0
|13-6
|Nah Tah Wahsh
|11-3
|12-9
|Mackinac Island
|6-7
|11-12
|Ojibwe Charter
|4-5
|7-6
|Munising Baptist
|0-5
|1-6
|Beaver Island
|0-4
|1-6
|Paradise Whitefish
|0-4
|0-5
Northwest Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Frankfort
|14-0
|20-3
|Glen Lake
|10-4
|16-6
|Buckley
|10-4
|16-7
|Suttons Bay
|8-6
|15-8
|Benzie Central
|8-6
|14-8
|Leland
|3-11
|8-12
|Kingsley
|3-11
|4-17
|Mesick
|0-14
|3-18
Other
|School
|Overall Record
|Manistee
|4-17
|Mt. Pleasant
|13-8
|Ludington
|15-6
|Fremont
|6-16
|Shelby
|20-3
|Mason County Central
|12-11
|Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian
|2-11
|Shepherd
|9-12
|Hart
|5-16
Ski Valley Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Bellaire
|16-0
|24-2
|Johannesburg-Lewiston
|14-2
|18-3
|Onaway
|12-4
|21-5
|Forest Area
|9-7
|11-11
|Inland Lakes
|8-8
|11-10
|Gaylord St. Mary
|6-10
|8-13
|Pellston
|4-12
|6-16
|Central Lake
|3-13
|7-16
|Mancelona
|0-16
|0-21
Straits Area Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|St. Ignace
|8-0
|17-4
|Newberry
|5-3
|11-10
|Sault Ste. Marie
|4-4
|12-13
|Cheboygan
|3-5
|6-14
|Rudyard
|0-8
|7-16
West Michigan D League
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Onekama
|15-1
|17-3
|Baldwin
|13-3
|17-6
|Bear Lake
|11-4
|15-7
|Big Rapids Crossroads
|10-5
|14-10
|Brethren
|10-6
|14-9
|Manistee Catholic Central
|5-11
|7-14
|Walkerville
|3-13
|5-16
|Mason County Eastern
|3-13
|3-17
|Pentwater
|1-15
|2-18
