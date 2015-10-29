Skip to Main
Sports

2015-16 Boys Basketball Standings

MISportsNow Site Staff
10/29/2015 4:30 PM EDT

Big North Conference

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Petoskey 12-0 20-2
Traverse City Central  10-2 16-5
Traverse City West 7-5 13-11
Cadillac 6-6 9-11
Gaylord 5-7 12-10
Alpena 2-10 5-16
Ogemaw Heights  0-12 4-17

Central State Activities Association – Gold

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Big Rapids 12-0 23-3
Tri-County 8-4 12-8
Grant 8-4 14-10
Reed City 7-5 12-9
Newaygo 5-7 10-11
Central Montcalm 2-10 3-17
Chippewa Hills 0-12 1-18

Central State Activities Association – Silver

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Kent City 8-2 13-8
Morley Stanwood 7-3 9-11
Lakeview 6-4 16-7
Hesperia 4-6 11-10
White Cloud 3-7 6-13
Holton 2-8 4-17

Cherryland Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Grand Traverse Academy 4-2 12-5
Northport 4-2 15-7
Traverse City Christian 4-2 5-15
St. Mary Lake Leelanau  0-16 0-14

Eastern UP Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Pickford 10-2 16-8
Cedarville 9-3 10-10
Brimley 7-4 11-10
Newberry 6-4 12-11
Rudyard 5-7 7-16
DeTour 2-9 7-13
Engadine  1-11 2-19

Highland Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
McBain  14-0 26-1
Manton  12-2 17-5
Lake City 8-6 12-7
Pine River 8-6 12-9
McBain NMC 6-8 10-11
Beal City 5-9 7-15
Evart 3-11 6-15
Marion  0-14 1-20

Jack Pine Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Beaverton   14-0 19-2
Sanford Meridian 11-3 19-4
Gladwin  10-4 13-7
Clare 7-7 10-11
Roscommon 6-8 9-12
Houghton Lake 5-9 10-12
Harrison 3-11 5-15
Farwell  0-14 3-18 

Lake Michigan Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
East Jordan  12-2 20-3
Elk Rapids 10-4 16-8
Traverse City St. Francis 10-4 13-9
Boyne City 7-7 13-11
Charlevoix 7-7 10-11
Grayling 5-9 10-12
Kalkaska  3-11 6-15
Harbor Springs  2-12 3-17

Mid-State Activities Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Vestaburg 9-1 13-4
Carson City-Crystal  9-1 14-6
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 5-5 9-10
Montabella 4-6 9-12
Ashley 3-7 6-13
Coleman  0-10 1-20

North Star League – Little Dipper

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Fairview 7-1 11-10
Au Gres-Sims 6-2 11-10
Hale 4-4 7-12
Posen 3-5 7-14
Atlanta 0-8 3-19

North Star League – Big Dipper

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Hillman 10-0 22-1
Alcona 6-4 11-11
Mio 5-5 13-10
Whittemore-Prescott 4-6 11-9
Rogers City  3-7 9-11
Oscoda 2-8 7-14

Northern Lakes Conference 

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Alanson 13-1 21-2
Boyne Falls 13-1 17-4
Mackinaw City 10-4 11-11
Wolverine 7-7 9-12
Ellsworth 6-8 6-16
Alba 5-9 7-13
Vanderbilt  1-13 1-16
Harbor Light 1-13 1-20

Northern Lights League

School  Conference Record Overall Record
Maplewood Baptist 9-0 13-6
Nah Tah Wahsh  11-3 12-9
Mackinac Island 6-7 11-12
Ojibwe Charter 4-5 7-6
Munising Baptist 0-5 1-6
Beaver Island  0-4 1-6
Paradise Whitefish 0-4 0-5

Northwest Conference

School Conference Record Overall Record
Frankfort  14-0 20-3
Glen Lake 10-4 16-6
Buckley 10-4 16-7
Suttons Bay 8-6 15-8
Benzie Central  8-6 14-8
Leland 3-11 8-12
Kingsley 3-11 4-17
Mesick 0-14 3-18

Other

School Overall Record
Manistee 4-17
Mt. Pleasant  13-8
Ludington  15-6
Fremont 6-16
Shelby 20-3
Mason County Central  12-11
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian 2-11
Shepherd  9-12
Hart 5-16

Ski Valley Conference 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Bellaire 16-0 24-2
Johannesburg-Lewiston 14-2 18-3
Onaway 12-4 21-5
Forest Area 9-7 11-11
Inland Lakes 8-8 11-10
Gaylord St. Mary 6-10 8-13
Pellston 4-12 6-16
Central Lake 3-13 7-16
Mancelona  0-16 0-21

Straits Area Conference

School Conference Record Overall Record
St. Ignace 8-0 17-4
Newberry 5-3 11-10
Sault Ste. Marie 4-4 12-13
Cheboygan  3-5 6-14
Rudyard 0-8 7-16 

West Michigan D League 

School Conference Record Overall Record
Onekama 15-1 17-3
Baldwin  13-3 17-6
Bear Lake 11-4 15-7
Big Rapids Crossroads 10-5 14-10
Brethren  10-6 14-9
Manistee Catholic Central  5-11 7-14
Walkerville 3-13 5-16
Mason County Eastern  3-13 3-17
Pentwater 1-15 2-18 

