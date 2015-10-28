Skip to Main
Sports

2015 Football Standings

MISportsNow Site Staff
10/28/2015 3:11 PM EDT

11-Man 

Big North Conference

School  Conference  Overall 
Traverse City Central 6-0 9-1
Petoskey  5-1 8-3
Traverse City West  4-2 4-5
Gaylord  3-3 6-4
Alpena 2-4 3-6
Cadillac  1-5 2-7
Ogemaw Heights  0-6 0-9

Central State Activities Association Gold 

School  Conference Overall 
Reed City 6-0 10-1
Chippewa Hills 5-1 9-3
Big Rapids 4-2 7-4
Grant  2-4 3-6
Central Montcalm  2-4 2-7
Tri-County 1-5 3-6
Newaygo 1-5 2-7

Central State Activities Association Silver 

School  Conference  Overall 
Hesperia 5-0 9-1
Morley Stanwood 4-1 6-4
Lakeview 3-2 5-4
Holton  2-3 4-5
Kent City  1-4 1-8
White Cloud 0-5 1-8

Highland Conference 

School  Conference  Overall 
Beal City  4-1 9-2
McBain  4-1 8-4
Lake City 2-3 5-5
Pine River 2-3 4-5
Manton  2-3 3-6
Evart 1-4 4-5

Independent 

School Overall 
Manistee 7-3
Mt. Pleasant  9-3
Mason County Central  7-4
Ludington  3-6
Fremont 0-9 
Cheboygan  1-7
Shepherd 2-7
Sault Ste. Marie  6-4
Rudyard 2-7
Newberry 6-4
Shelby 0-9

Jack Pine Conference 

School  Conference  Overall 
Sanford Meridian  7-0 10-1
Harrison  6-1 7-3
Clare 5-2 5-4
Gladwin  3-4 4-5
Roscommon  3-4 4-5
Beaverton  2-5 3-6
Houghton Lake  2-5 3-6
Farwell  0-7 1-8

Mid-State Activities Conference 

School Conference  Overall 
Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 5-0 6-4
Carson City-Crystal  4-1 6-4
Vestaburg 3-2  5-5
Ashley 2-3 2-7
Montabella  1-4 1-8
Coleman  1-4 1-8

Northern Michigan Football League Leaders

School  Conference  Overall 
Traverse City St. Francis 6-0 12-1
Boyne City  5-1 10-2
Grayling  4-2 6-4
Kingsley 3-3 5-4
Glen Lake  2-4 5-5
Benzie Central  1-5 1-8
Elk Rapids  0-6 0-8

Northern Michigan Football League Legends

School  Conference  Overall 
Frankfort 5-0 9-3
Charlevoix  3-2 5-4
Harbor Springs  3-2 5-5
Kalkaska  3-2  5-4 
Suttons Bay 1-4 2-7
East Jordan  0-5 2-7

Northwestern Six Football League

School  Conference  Overall 
Onekama 4-0 8-3
Baldwin 3-1 4-5
Mesick 2-2 2-7
Brethren  1-3 1-4
Traverse City Christian 0-4 0-9

North Star Big Dipper 

School  Conference  Overall 
Whittemore-Prescott 3-0 5-5
Alcona 2-1 6-4
Oscoda  1-2 6-4
Rogers City 0-3 4-5

North Star Little Dipper

School  Conference  Overall 
Hillman 3-0 6-4
Mio 2-1 3-6
Au Gres-Sims 1-2 2-7
Atlanta 0-3 0-9 

Ski Valley Conference 

School Conference  Overall 
St. Ignace 6-0 11-2
Johannesburg-Lewiston 5-1 9-2
Central Lake  4-2 7-3
Inland Lakes  3-3 5-4
Gaylord St. Mary  2-4 3-6
Mancelona  1-5 2-7
Forest Area  0-6 2-7

8-Man 

Bridge 8-Man Football Alliance

School  Conference  Overall 
Posen  7-0  10-1
Cedarville 6-1 9-3
Bellaire 4-3 5-4
Onaway  4-3 5-4
Pickford 4-3 6-4
Charlton Heston Academy 2-5 2-7
Pellston  1-6 1-8
Brimley  0-7 0-9

 Independent 8-Man 

School Overall 
Big Rapids Crossroads  2-7
Engadine  7-3
Manistee Catholic Central 2-4
Marion  4-4

