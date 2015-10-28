2015 Football Standings

11-Man
Big North Conference
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Traverse City Central
|6-0
|9-1
|Petoskey
|5-1
|8-3
|Traverse City West
|4-2
|4-5
|Gaylord
|3-3
|6-4
|Alpena
|2-4
|3-6
|Cadillac
|1-5
|2-7
|Ogemaw Heights
|0-6
|0-9
Central State Activities Association Gold
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Reed City
|6-0
|10-1
|Chippewa Hills
|5-1
|9-3
|Big Rapids
|4-2
|7-4
|Grant
|2-4
|3-6
|Central Montcalm
|2-4
|2-7
|Tri-County
|1-5
|3-6
|Newaygo
|1-5
|2-7
Central State Activities Association Silver
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Hesperia
|5-0
|9-1
|Morley Stanwood
|4-1
|6-4
|Lakeview
|3-2
|5-4
|Holton
|2-3
|4-5
|Kent City
|1-4
|1-8
|White Cloud
|0-5
|1-8
Highland Conference
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Beal City
|4-1
|9-2
|McBain
|4-1
|8-4
|Lake City
|2-3
|5-5
|Pine River
|2-3
|4-5
|Manton
|2-3
|3-6
|Evart
|1-4
|4-5
Independent
|School
|Overall
|Manistee
|7-3
|Mt. Pleasant
|9-3
|Mason County Central
|7-4
|Ludington
|3-6
|Fremont
|0-9
|Cheboygan
|1-7
|Shepherd
|2-7
|Sault Ste. Marie
|6-4
|Rudyard
|2-7
|Newberry
|6-4
|Shelby
|0-9
Jack Pine Conference
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Sanford Meridian
|7-0
|10-1
|Harrison
|6-1
|7-3
|Clare
|5-2
|5-4
|Gladwin
|3-4
|4-5
|Roscommon
|3-4
|4-5
|Beaverton
|2-5
|3-6
|Houghton Lake
|2-5
|3-6
|Farwell
|0-7
|1-8
Mid-State Activities Conference
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
|5-0
|6-4
|Carson City-Crystal
|4-1
|6-4
|Vestaburg
|3-2
|5-5
|Ashley
|2-3
|2-7
|Montabella
|1-4
|1-8
|Coleman
|1-4
|1-8
Northern Michigan Football League Leaders
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Traverse City St. Francis
|6-0
|12-1
|Boyne City
|5-1
|10-2
|Grayling
|4-2
|6-4
|Kingsley
|3-3
|5-4
|Glen Lake
|2-4
|5-5
|Benzie Central
|1-5
|1-8
|Elk Rapids
|0-6
|0-8
Northern Michigan Football League Legends
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Frankfort
|5-0
|9-3
|Charlevoix
|3-2
|5-4
|Harbor Springs
|3-2
|5-5
|Kalkaska
|3-2
|5-4
|Suttons Bay
|1-4
|2-7
|East Jordan
|0-5
|2-7
Northwestern Six Football League
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Onekama
|4-0
|8-3
|Baldwin
|3-1
|4-5
|Mesick
|2-2
|2-7
|Brethren
|1-3
|1-4
|Traverse City Christian
|0-4
|0-9
North Star Big Dipper
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Whittemore-Prescott
|3-0
|5-5
|Alcona
|2-1
|6-4
|Oscoda
|1-2
|6-4
|Rogers City
|0-3
|4-5
North Star Little Dipper
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Hillman
|3-0
|6-4
|Mio
|2-1
|3-6
|Au Gres-Sims
|1-2
|2-7
|Atlanta
|0-3
|0-9
Ski Valley Conference
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|St. Ignace
|6-0
|11-2
|Johannesburg-Lewiston
|5-1
|9-2
|Central Lake
|4-2
|7-3
|Inland Lakes
|3-3
|5-4
|Gaylord St. Mary
|2-4
|3-6
|Mancelona
|1-5
|2-7
|Forest Area
|0-6
|2-7
8-Man
Bridge 8-Man Football Alliance
|School
|Conference
|Overall
|Posen
|7-0
|10-1
|Cedarville
|6-1
|9-3
|Bellaire
|4-3
|5-4
|Onaway
|4-3
|5-4
|Pickford
|4-3
|6-4
|Charlton Heston Academy
|2-5
|2-7
|Pellston
|1-6
|1-8
|Brimley
|0-7
|0-9
Independent 8-Man
|School
|Overall
|Big Rapids Crossroads
|2-7
|Engadine
|7-3
|Manistee Catholic Central
|2-4
|Marion
|4-4
