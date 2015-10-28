Skip to Main
2015-16 Hockey Standings

MISportsNow Site Staff
10/28/2015 1:49 PM EDT

Big North Conference

School Conference Record

Overall Record
Traverse City Central 9-1-0 13-12-1
Alpena 6-1-1 20-7-1
Traverse City West 5-3-1 9-16-1
Cadillac 4-6-0 9-17-0
Petoskey 2-8-0 6-19-0
Gaylord 1-8-0 2-24-0

Northern Michigan Hockey League

School Conference Record Overall Record
Cheboygan 2-0-1 15-10-1 
Bay Area Reps 2-0-1 14-13-1
Manistee 1-2-0 14-11-1
Petoskey 0-3-0 6-19-0

Independent

School Overall Record
Big Rapids 10-13-1
Mt. Pleasant 21-7-0
Mid Michigan Storm 0-20-1
Sault Ste. Marie 20-7-1

