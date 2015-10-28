2015-16 Hockey Standings

Big North Conference
|School
|Conference Record
|
Overall Record
|Traverse City Central
|9-1-0
|13-12-1
|Alpena
|6-1-1
|20-7-1
|Traverse City West
|5-3-1
|9-16-1
|Cadillac
|4-6-0
|9-17-0
|Petoskey
|2-8-0
|6-19-0
|Gaylord
|1-8-0
|2-24-0
Northern Michigan Hockey League
|School
|Conference Record
|Overall Record
|Cheboygan
|2-0-1
|15-10-1
|Bay Area Reps
|2-0-1
|14-13-1
|Manistee
|1-2-0
|14-11-1
|Petoskey
|0-3-0
|6-19-0
Independent
|School
|Overall Record
|Big Rapids
|10-13-1
|Mt. Pleasant
|21-7-0
|Mid Michigan Storm
|0-20-1
|Sault Ste. Marie
|20-7-1
© 2023 - 910 Media Group