U.P. Dogsled Races Canceled Because of Weather

Because of unfavorable weather conditions, the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association has canceled this weekend’s races, including the UP200, Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30.

“Safety is our top priority. Given the rain overnight, the impending flash freeze and the lack of snow in this week’s forecast, it would be irresponsible to encourage mushers, volunteers and spectators to be on the trail this weekend. We will make the best of a difficult situation,” UPSDA president Darlene Walch said Wednesday.

However, some events still will be held, and the dogs will be out.

“Festival of the Sled Dog Powered by NMU” will replace the Friday night race start at 7 p.m., Walch said. The arch will be up, and the streets will be filled with snow for sledding and sled dog demos.

On Saturday, Grand Marais is planning a Winter Fest, with food, bonfires, a raffle and silent auction and other fun activities.

“In our 33 years of putting on these races, we’ve never had to cancel due to weather,” said Walch. “This is a first for us and we appreciate the support of the community as we pivot to a festival format. This is an incredibly difficult decision to make after the months of work already put in by mushers, volunteers, sponsors and board. Thank you to everyone for your flexibility and understanding. We hope to see you Friday night in downtown Marquette and Saturday in Grand Marais.”