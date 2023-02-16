Traverse Narcotics Team Arrests 5 for Running Drug Organization

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Jose Roman

In January 2022, deputies from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Traverse Narcotics Team after they said they located drugs at a residence.

An arrest warrant was later issued for 47-year-old Ricardo Roman Jr., by the Leelanau County prosecutor’s office. Roman was subsequently arrested on Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence during the execution of a search warrant by TNT detectives. He was lodged for his original warrant in the January 2022 case at the Leelanau County jail.

During the December 2022 execution of the search warrant his residence in Elmwood Township, an additional 79 grams of cocaine was located, officials said.

While reviewing evidence seized during the execution of the search warrant, TNT detectives were able to identify additional people involved in Roman’s drug organization. The following additional suspects were arrested for the charge of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise:

- Jose Luis Roman, 39-year-old of Northport, MI was given a $25,000 cash bond

- Katie Lynn Williams, 32-year-old of Traverse City was given a $25,000/10% bond

- Abigail Churchill Kinney, 38-year-old of Traverse City was issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond

- Shane Wesley Hoffman, 31-year-old of Traverse City was given a $25,000 personal recognizance bond

TNT was assisted by the LCSO, Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post K9 team, and members of the MSP Seventh District Emergency Support Team.