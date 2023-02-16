Rep. Markkanen Urges DNR To Use U.P. Wolves To Re-Establish Population in Lower Peninsula

Rep. Greg Markkanen introduced a resolution that seeks to use a portion of the Upper Peninsula’s wolf population to re-establish a self-sustaining population in the Lower Peninsula, he announced Thursday.

The resolution is tie-barred to Markkanen’s House Bill 4102.

“Public support for wolves has historically been high among Michigan’s Lower Peninsula residents,” said Markkanen, R-Hancock. “I’ve heard it from Lower Peninsula residents themselves – they often express envy in the UP’s privilege to live side-by-side with wolves. I urge the DNR to re-establish a viable and self-sustaining wolf population in the Lower Peninsula by re-locating as many wolves as possible from the UP’s thriving population.”

Gray wolves in Michigan have been protected under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1974, leading to their comeback over the years, which led to their delisting from the federal Endangered Species list several times, most recently in January 2021.

A viable and self-sustaining wolf population, currently estimated at approximately 700 animals, has been re-established in the Upper Peninsula since 2007. However, no such sustainable wolf population has been re-established in the Lower Peninsula.

House Concurrent Resolution 2 states the following: “Re-establishment of gray wolves in the Lower Peninsula could be achieved by translocating wolves from the recovered and established U.P. wolf population. Translocation has been used for decades as an effective method to re-establish rare and endangered species around the world.”